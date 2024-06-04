Person hospitalised after Napoleons crash

A person has been taken to hospital after a vehicle hit a power pole in Napoleons on Tuesday, May 4.
Emergency services were called to Colac-Ballarat Road about 7am.
The collision resulted in some powerlines being knocked down, with crews from Powercor called to the scene.
The crash has left more than 400 homes and businesses without power in the Napoleons area, according to the Powercor website.
Three CFA units from Napoleons and Buninyong-Mount Helen attended the scene, which was deemed under control at 7.17am.
The crash followed a busy week for emergency crews in the area, with a serious T-bone crash on Cuthberts Road in Cardigan on Sunday where two people were taken to hospital.
