Lion for Life: McCluggage signs monster deal at Brisbane

FORMER Greater Western Victoria Rebels star Hugh McCluggage will remain a Brisbane Lion for life, extending his contract with the club until 2031, shunning free agency.
McCluggage was seen as the top free agent in this year's AFL talent pool and would have had numerous from Victorian club for the South Warrnambool product to return home.
However, the 26-year-old has decided to remain in the Sunshine state as the Lions the elusive premiership which they so nearly secured last year.
The former number three draft pick said he was thrilled to secure a seven-year deal which will take him to 33 years of age.
"I'm really grateful for the faith the club has shown in me not only to get to this point, but also to be able to extend my career for another seven years," he told lions.com.au
"I've had so many great role models in fellow teammates, coaches and mentors along the way and I hope that I can be that person for the next group of players coming through.
"And I love the bond that all the football department share, with a lot of us having moved away from home to play or work at the Lions.
McCluggage arrived at the Gabba in 2016 alongside another fellow Rebels player in Jarrod Berry. It was also the first season of senior coach Chris Fagan. He has so far ticked over 166 games and been a multiple All-Australian squad member, although yet to earn a place in the team.
"I am proud of the last seven years, it is definitely something I will look back at fondly once I finish my career, but I still feel as though we have unfinished business," he said.
"I love how far we have come since Fages (coach Chris Fagan) got here and the attitude that we have towards consistently getting better as players and people.
"We have had so many great experiences to learn from and use to get to where we want to be.
"The challenge now is to remain a good club and football team long into the future like the best Clubs in the competition are able to do.
"And I am excited to see what we can do with the current list we have, excited to see what our current and future young players can do and excited to play a part in the continued growth of the membership and brand of the club."
He said the club remained in a strong position to challenge the top of the ladder in coming years.
"Individually, I just want to be the best teammate I can, and I want to keep improving in all facets of my life," McCluggage said.
"As a team, I think we need to remain consistent and continue to provide a hard working but fun environment for everyone who comes through our club to thrive.
"If we do that, I have no doubt that on-field success will follow."
