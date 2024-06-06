Spectacular views of Ballarat

If you're house hunting for a property that delivers inside and out, look no further.
The focal point of this extraordinary home is the open plan kitchen, meals and living area, adorned with large glass windows that provide breathtaking views of Ballarat.
The stunning kitchen has a 900mm gas stovetop and oven, a double sink, dishwasher, stonetop island bench, and a walk-in pantry.
Upstairs, the main bedroom reigns supreme with a generous size walk-in robe and ensuite, featuring a shower, spa bath, vanity and toilet.
Four additional bedrooms, two on each floor, all come equipped with built-in robes, and one also includes a built-in desk.
The family bathroom comes complete with a spacious bath, shower, vanity and a separate toilet.
A second living area with a balcony graces the upper level, providing panoramic views of the city.
The exterior is a sight to behold, featuring a dream outdoor area, a built-in barbecue space, and an inground pool - an ideal setting for entertaining family and friends.
The meticulously maintained landscaping enhances every corner of the property.
Additional features of this impressive property include central heating, evaporative cooling, a full irrigation system for the garden, and a double car garage.
Situated on an 834 square metre (approx.) allotment in the sought-after North Ballarat area, this residence is a tranquil retreat surrounded by landscaped gardens and parklands.
Do not hesitate; call the agency now to arrange your private viewing, and discover the charm and serenity this property has to offer.
