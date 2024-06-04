'Life is fragile': Ballarat mum's fight against incurable liver cancer

Support from family, friends and generous strangers is helping a Ballarat family through the toughest time imaginable.
In January, mother-of-three Liv Renga was diagnosed with a rare and incurable cancer - neuroendocrine small cell carcinoma - in her liver.
Life was already hectic with daughters Neve, 4, and 18-month-old twins Wilkie and Elliot when Ms Renga and husband Josh received the devastating news.
"That's when our world fell apart," Mr Renga said.
The diagnosis came weeks after Ms Renga first suffered symptoms including nausea and a lump on her abdomen, and after she collapsed in pain on Christmas Eve but pushed through the festive season before seeing a doctor around Boxing Day.
Family, friends and the wider community have rallied behind the young family, helping with the children, dropping off food and pledging more than $37,000 in just one week to a Go Fund Me campaign set up by three of Ms Renga's closest friends.
"As things have been progressing and getting worse, we were trying to think of some way we could help because we feel so helpless," said friend Jess Van Rooy.
"Liv's husband is trying to support the whole family right now - trying to be home with her but has to work to support them. We thought if we can get as much money as possible that's going to be able to help him support them all ... and help their lives be as good as possible for as long as possible."
The money could also be used if any treatment options arise that could possibly save Ms Renga's life.
"It's beautiful to see how much whole Ballarat community has supported them," Ms Van Rooy said.
Mr Renga said it was "super overwhelming" how many people had reached out or contributed to the fundraiser.
"It's really comforting we've got so many people supporting us with what's going on. It helps with everything - it doesn't change what's happening but it gives us stability if I can't work," he said.
Mr Renga owns his own business which gives him some flexibility with his work but means he's not earning if he's not working.
"It's family first at this point so we are just handling it."
The neuroendocrine small cell carcinoma in Ms Renga's liver is a very rare and aggressive type of cancer, especially in a young woman, with limited treatment options available.
Surgery is not an option. Ms Renga has had immunotherapy and chemotherapy but the cancer stopped responding after four cycles. She is now on a second-line chemotherapy treatment with a much lower success rate.
Fortunately she has been able to stay in Ballarat for most of her treatment at St John of God Hospital, which Mr Renga is thankful for.
"She is home basically all the time, apart from a couple of trips to hospital with various infections, a virus and things because her immune system is suppressed," he said.
"She's at home with the family as much as she can. You don't want to sit there and wallow that we've got cancer and it's all doom and gloom, we want to enjoy each other's time, go out and enjoy things," he said.
"It's hectic with three little girls but that's our family, that's our life. Now we don't take those things for granted and just try and do little trips on the weekend and spend time together ... it's week by week as we just don't know how Liv is going to feel."
The girls are too young to fully understand what is going on.
"The twins you can notice little bit in their behaviour but Neve on the other hand, I haven't really explained the situation to her but she knows Mum is sick and has got a sore tummy. She knows Mum is in hospital here and there, and again behavioural things do creep in at times," he said.
