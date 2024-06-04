Rebuild almost set to tee-off in this well-loved, gutted sporting site

GUTTING the underbelly of Buninyong's golf clubhouse are almost complete after more than two years' getting renovation-ready.
Plans were lodged with City of Ballarat in mid-2022 for a partial demolition of the build at Buninyong Golf Club, largely to tackle a crumbling lower level.
Works were finally given the green light to start on April 15, 2024, with a temporary tent set up out the front for the pro shop. A string of hold-ups from technicalities has created a slow and steady pull-apart.
The Courier understands the existing clubhouse, dating back to 1995, had been built on top of the old 1950s club. The old clubhouse had fallen victim to a swarm of white ants, expediting plans for a revamp.
Its demolition had been a long process with small machines to fit under and maintain the later structure. Roofing from the original build has been carefully extracted.
The club had initially considered wiping out the whole place and starting afresh with a smaller design more suited to the club's needs. Instead, a redeveloped space has been touted to become a new members' lounge and change rooms.
This project follows the club's mega push to drought-proof the grounds with the construction of a new 19 megalitre dam completed in 2021.
New building works are expected to begin within the next month and the club hopes to be back in the clubhouse by Christmas.
