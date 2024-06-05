Man charged after allegedly stealing money from Hannah McGuire's GoFundMe

A Winter Valley man has been charged after allegedly stealing from a GoFundMe account started to support the family of Hannah McGuire, a 23-year-old who was allegedly murdered by her partner.
Police confirmed the 26-year-old man was charged on June 3 with theft after alleged incidents between April 25 and May 8.
The Courier understands it's alleged he repeatedly accessed the GoFundMe account, which was set up days after Ms McGuire's death.
The GoFundMe has now been shut down - it's understood it raised about $65,000, which was allegedly never delivered to the McGuire family.
One community member wrote online she was "absolutely shattered" by the alleged theft.
"In a time when we all felt so helpless, banding together as a community to raise funds for the McGuires felt like a tiny piece of light to shed on a family who has been through hell," she wrote.
She pointed towards GoFundMe's donor protection policy so donors could apply to get their money back.
Police said the man has been bailed to appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on June 20.
Ms McGuire's body was found in a burnt-out car in bushland near Ross Creek on April 5.
Her former partner, Lachie Young, has been charged with her murder and will face court in July.
