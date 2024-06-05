'This can only be described as a crisis' as Ballarat Winter Appeal launches

USUALLY at this time of year, the city's four major frontline welfare agencies are able to gauge whether they have enough supplies to last another month or so.
This has become more of a daily prospect.
Anglicare community development manager Kim Boyd said no sooner than supplies arrived, they were gone.
This Ballarat Winter Appeal, the city's frontline workers are asking for more help in a time when they know there is less help to go about.
Hard-hitting effects from the state's new investment property tax are biting with long-term renters forced into a competitive, soaring rent market as investors look to off-load homes.
This is on top of rising living costs and the lingering impacts of the pandemic putting financial pressure on more working poor.
Ms Boyd said said new waves of people had been forced to seek help and, no matter how many times welfare workers reassured them, there was great shame in asking.
Uniting Ballarat homelessness team leader Kate Dharumasena has also been juggling a sharp rise in people presenting for crisis relief, often without a home - but even once they had accommodation, they still needed the basic food.
Some have accommodation but feel the squeeze of rental increases by $30 to $50 a week.
The scenario is the same for St Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army.
Car troubles and registrations, vet bills, piles of medical scripts and school uniforms and book costs on top of smart tablets are hurting.
Frontline workers are also bracing themselves for when winter energy bills hit. They each already have stories of people on the aged pension who have been trying to get by without turning the heater on.
Tuesday's top in Ballarat was 10 degrees - on the fourth day of winter.
Radio Ballarat general manager John Fitzgibbon said the lead-in to the 2024 winter appeal could "only really be described as a crisis".
Radio station 3BA has been lead champion for the appeal for about 40 years.
Mr Fitzgibbon said this was a particularly tough campaign ahead.
"There is a fundamental need for people to have a roof over their heads but that is almost impossible for the community to sustain," Mr Fitzgibbon said. "...That's scary."
Boaz Herszfeld's late grandfather started giving blankets to those in need since Creswick Woollen Mills opened in 1947.
The family business has kept this tradition, having long joined forces with Ballarat Winter Appeal.
Mr Herszfeld, now the mills' executive director, encouraged anyone with anything to give to look to the appeal for the best ways in offering support.
"Ballarat Winter Appeal is a really important part of this company connecting to the community and helping," Mr Herszfeld said.
"...When businesses try and do good, sometimes they do it from good intentions but when it's with The Ballarat Foundation and the winter appeal, it can make the best impact for what the community needs."
Donations of blankets, winter coats, and non perishable food will be accepted at 4 Dawson Street South at the rear of the St Patrick's Cathedral hall, weekdays 10am-3pm.
Online monetary donations allow charities flexibility to best meet community needs. Monetary donations to the appeal can be made at ballaratfoundation.org.au.
Creswick Woollen Mills hosted the 2024 Ballarat Winter Appeal launch on June 4 and Mr Herszfeld is preparing to represent in a similar appeal event in Melbourne on June 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.