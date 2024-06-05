Nine Rebels named in Vic Country squad for national championships

NINE Greater Western Victoria Rebels have been named in the Victoria Country squad which will begin their national championships on June 9.
The Rebels make up more than a quarter of the list of 32 players who have been chosen with Redan pair Floyd Burmeister and Jonty Faull, East Point's Harry Charleson and Bacchus Marsh's Sam Lalor all Ballarat Football Netball League-based players to make the squad.
The Rebels other players include Oliver Hannaford from Sandhurst, Rhys Unwin and Flynn Penry from Cobden, Mitchell Lloyd from Koroit and Jack Ough from Wentworth.
Rebels boys coach David Loader said he was rapt to see so many make the squad.
"We're delighted, people might look at the Rebels this year and say, 'they haven't won a lot this year', but we've actually played really well undermanned," he said.
"When you're playing each week with half a dozen state guys missing, it's always tough, we got Jonty back at the weekend and he was outstanding, kicked five.
"What has happened is we've got a lot off games into bottom ages, the silver lining is we've found some players which has elevated themselves into Vic Country squad, we couldn't be prouder.
"We've got three in the squad that will play at some stage, but will likely miss the first game and six who will certainly play, so this week to have six out of 23 or whatever it is, it's a quarter of the team, it'll be nine out of 23 at some point."
Loader said there were good stories in all of the players.
"We've got three in defence in Hannaford, Charleson and Lloyd, Lloyd's a really interesting one, the boy from Koroit, we played him as a forward last year and we didn't think he was going to make it as a forward, so we put him back to full-back to a few raised eyebrows it must be said, and Mitch himself, but he has been nothing short of outstanding for us all year. His ability to read the game is great, he had 26 and nine marks at full back, he's been great.
"Hannaford and Charleson, two smalls have played midfield all year, but we've flicked them back to half back the past two weeks to get ready for nationals.
"Jack Ough was a deep forward, we've brought up the wing and as an inside mid, he'll play wing, Flynn Penry has been injured, but he'll ruck, then Ffloyd Burmeister will play key forward role with Vic Country.
:"Then you've got Jonty Faull, Rhys Unwin and Sam Lalor as well."
