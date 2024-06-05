The Courier
The Courier
Nine Rebels named in Vic Country squad for national championships

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
June 5 2024 - 3:30pm
Redan's Floyd Burmeister has been named in the GWV Rebels squad.
NINE Greater Western Victoria Rebels have been named in the Victoria Country squad which will begin their national championships on June 9.

