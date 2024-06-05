Brothers in arms: Siblings steal guns and cars during rural crime spree

Two brothers, who tried to fund their growing drug addictions by ransacking multiple properties of cars, motorbikes, firearms and power tools, have faced court.
Sean McNamara, 26, and Seamus McNamara, 24, pleaded guilty in the Victorian County Court to thefts and burglaries they carried out on July 17, 2023.
In the early hours of that morning, Sean stole a Toyota LandCruiser and a .22 calibre rifle from a property in Cressy, about 65 kilometres south of Ballarat.
Later that night, both brothers were captured on CCTV arriving at a Streatham address in the stolen vehicle.
Once there, the McNamaras broke into buildings on the property, and stole a second LandCruiser valued at $50,000, two motorbikes worth $10,000 each, two air rifles, assorted Milwaukee power tools and miniature Coronita beer bottles.
A later test of these bottes found evidence of Sean's DNA, and analysis of mobile phone data linked the brothers to the Streatham area at the time of the burglary.
The next day, Sean was captured on CCTV filling the second stolen LandCruiser with fuel at Mitchell Park BP.
On July 26, the 26-year-old was again captured on CCTV at Miners Rest IGA, while driving a red Mazda and being followed by one of the stolen LandCruisers.
That day, police searched a Bald Hills property where the brothers were living, and arrested them both.
During the search, officers seized items including the loaded .22 calibre rifle and LandCruiser which were taken from Cressy, as well as power tools stolen from Streatham.
In a subsequent interview, Sean refused to answer police questions, while Seamus denied all allegations.
At a hearing in the Victorian County Court on June 4, 2024, Sean's lawyer Adrian Paull said his client had committed the offences after he broke-up with his partner and relapsed into drug use.
He said the 26-year-old had been using up to a gram of methamphetamine a day, and had been living in his car in the lead up to the thefts.
But, Mr Paull said his client had a child with a new partner, and he would have support from her and his mother to aid his rehabilitation.
He also said his client had an intellectual disability, had only finished schooling up to year six and had been on the disability support pension since the age of 15.
"It's a long road [to rehabilitation] but he's still a youthful person, and his criminal history starts in 2020, we're not talking about a person with 15 to 20 years of entrenched criminal history," Mr Paull said.
In response, Judge Damien Murphy said Sean needed to find ways to occupy himself once released from prison.
"It's easy to give him money which he then spends on drugs," he said.
He needs to find something that suits him. It's got to be something that uses time up, rather than just going to wherever in Ballarat he gets drugs from.- Judge Damien Murphy
"He needs to find something that suits him. It's got to be something that uses time up, rather than just going to wherever in Ballarat he gets drugs from."
Seamus' lawyer Briana Proud said her client had committed less serious offences than his brother, as he had not participated in the Cressy theft.
She said her client also had a limited criminal history, which was not related to firearm or burglary offences.
In terms of his background, Ms Proud said the 24-year-old had ADHD and had left school early to work on a farm for several years.
During this time, Seamus had begun drinking heavily and started to use methamphetamine, Ms Proud said, and this had increased when he split up with the mother of his child.
If released, Ms Proud said her client wanted to concentrate on being a good father to his three-year-old.
Prosecution lawyer Zoran Petric said the brothers should be sentenced to a jail sentence with a non-parole period.
He described the brother's actions as premeditated, and said even the theft of air-rifles posed a danger to the community.
The matter was adjourned until June 5 for sentencing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.