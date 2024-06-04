Ballarat mum's fight against incurable liver cancer

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier here, with today's top stories as curated by our news team.
In our lead story this morning, Michelle Smith brings us the tragic story of Ballarat's Renga family, who is going through the toughest time imaginable.
Earlier this year, mother-of-three Liv Renga was diagnosed with a rare and incurable cancer - neuroendocrine small cell carcinoma - in her liver.
Life was already hectic with daughters Neve, 4, and 18-month-old twins Wilkie and Elliot when Ms Renga and husband Josh received the devastating news.
Their world fell apart, and family and friends have rallied behind them.
In other news, Melanie Whelan brings us the latest update from the works on Buninyong's golf clubhouse. It's been more than two years getting it renovation-ready.
The Courier understands the existing clubhouse, dating back to 1995, had been built on top of the old 1950s club. The old clubhouse had fallen victim to a swarm of white ants, expediting plans for a revamp.
And in sport, Greg Gliddon tells the story of Annie McCartin's recovery from heart surgery. The legendary North Ballarat netball coach tells of her family history with a heart condition and how she's keen to get back to the game she loves.
Plus, we've got a lot more coming from Greg in the BFNL world this week - stay tuned this morning for our top games of 2024 and the leading stats winners.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
