Cold Chisel's Ballarat show a sellout in red-hot response to 50-year tour

Cold Chisel might be turning 50 but they remain are red-hot ticket item.
The Khe Sahn and Flame Trees pub-rock legends have sold 150,000 tickets since announcing their "The Big Five-0 Tour" last Wednesday.
General sale tickets were only available from Tuesday morning and were exhausted within hours as 16 shows sold out, including Cold Chisel's visit to Ballarat as a part of the Red Hot Summer Tour on Saturday, November 9.
"We've been completely blown away by the public response today," Cold Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes said.
"We know a lot of people missed out and will be feeling disappointed, but the demand has been bigger than we've ever seen for any of our other tours.
"We're now scrambling to try and add a few more gigs in late November so hopefully we'll have some more news about that in the coming week."
Cold Chisel's impressive ticket sales have rocked hard against current trends in the Australian music industry which has seen festivals like Splendour In The Grass and Groovin The Moo collapse.
