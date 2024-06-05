FOOTY BIG QUESTIONS | The concussion conundrum

Ballarat Football Netball League senior football coaches say accepting medical advice on concussion is paramount, but a majority believe a compulsory 21-day ban from playing is too long.
In a series of wide ranging interviews on the burning questions in football during the league's bye week, the BFNL senior coaches, and GWV Rebels boys coach David Loader, were unanimous in their support for backing medical advice regarding concussion.
However, most - but not all - believe a shorter mandatory sit-out period, if a player is cleared of symptoms, should be sufficient.
Darley premiership coach Dan Jordan believes up to 21 days is more appropriate than a blanket 21-day ban.
Sunbury coach Matt White agrees, suggesting a 14-day period was fair.
"I understand why they went to 21 days because you certainly do get the extra care in the AFL, but quite often you find that the guys can be on the tools the next day, so I think 14 is the right call," he said.
However East Point's Joe Carmody, and GWV Rebels coach David Loader, are among those in favour of the 21 days.
The AFL has a 12-day concussion reporting protocol, however all regional and suburban leagues have 21 days.
Some BFNL coaches also raised concerns about how the protocols will affect finals, and the importance of league tribunals matching the severity of any person found guilty of an incident that causes concussion, that they receive a similar ban.
Melton South coach Travis Hodgson is one who has concerns about how concussion will be policed by leagues in finals.
"Umpires and tribunals will need to align heavily with suspensions in the first couple of weeks of finals particularly," he said.
"The league needs to be conscious that if a player is concussed and it's a reportable offence, they need to understand what it involves for the injured player. It's not fair that one player misses a week and the other misses three."
Bacchus Marsh's Dennis Armfield also has concerns about finals.
Bacchus Marsh coach Dennis Armfield
"I'm someone who is a bit old school on this, I play the game, I know the risks, I'm certainly one who will not take any risks with the head, but I believe we have medical systems, doctors, who can tick these things off whether they are good, bad or indifferent. We have to trust these people that they will do the due diligence
"I understand it is a completely different situation when you're dealing with kids.
"One thing that does frustrate me is how AFL is 13 days and local is 21? To me that slams local doctors and local medical people, who might be the exact same doctors.
"I was really okay with the 12-13 day process. I agree, you get a concussion, you should definitely miss one week, but if you tick all the boxes and your medical team go yes, you should be able to be back for the second game, if not, you miss that and try again for a third. If you have to miss three, four, five, six, so be it.,
"Is there now a concern that someone gets a hit and doesn't report it because they know they might miss three finals? For many football is their love, passion, driver. I think what's good for the big dogs should be good for us."
Ballarat coach Chris Maple
"We abide by it, I just think that if anyone has any symptoms, they shouldn't be playing.
"It's a debatable discussion because there are so many different levels of concussion.
"Personally we've spoken as a club and we are hell-bent on looking after the players and I can tell you to a man, that every single single player will tell you they are alright. If it's 21 days it 21 days, if it's 12 it's 12, they should be missing a week minimum, some blokes should be missing six weeks, it's all depends.
"We have one guy go to work on Monday and had to go home from work, he had a delayed concussion and needed to go to the doctor on the Monday. Not every person in a job will support that, some of these tradies don't turn up, they don't get paid, they're not going to put themselves in that position."
Darley coach Dan Jordan
"I reckon somewhere in between is where it sits, I think 21 days, is even though I'm supporting of protecting the player absolutely, I think the 21 is a bit excessive.
"We always send our guys to hospital to get assessed after our medical staff have made a decision, they will always go there, I think three weeks is a big one, I'm comfortable with two weeks. There should always be boxes to tick, for example absolutely no symptoms in that time off, no symptoms at training.
"The things that are not spoken about is a lot of the guys are tradies, they are often at work the next day, on the tools, driving, on roofs, yet they can't run around. Every example is unique and I know the 21 days has the right intention, but I also think there are some knocks that are heavier than others. That's not for me to distinguish, but I think there is room to manouvre."
East Point coach Joe Carmody
"I think there is a big difference between the medical care at AFL level which is obviously a care level on a daily basis
"Access to medical care is not the same locally, I think the 21 day is correct at the moment. I know the players don't like it, but I think that's the level we're at at the moment."
GWV Rebels coach David Loader
"We also have the 21 days. It should be that, the only thing I will question is sometimes, and I have seen this first hand, is that it is being ruled by someone who may not be medically qualified to make that decision and that's when I question it.
"I know is a lot more qualified than me, but I don't think it's their expertise to measure or judge their protocols. I think it needs to be done by a doctore.
"If it's a genuine concussion protocol, 21 days is in my opinion fine. If you've seen people with the issues, it is frightening what I can get like for some people
"If I see a kid who's got a head knock, he's dazed, groggy, there's plenty out there that will 'he'll be fine get him out there' but you need to think about welfare. Even if you can't see it, it's not a bone sticking out, or blood pouring out, I disagree with all that.
"There should be maybe a mandatory reporting system, perhaps a letter from your doctor. If you've been ruled out with concussion so those around you know, it's a good discussion to have."
Lake Wendouree coach Rohan Brown
"I think we've gone down the right road with concussion. You've got to leave it up to the professionals, we had a real bad one with a player who was knocked out against Redan, luckily his wife was a doctor, she's all over it.
"It'll be very interesting if you were walking into a final series and all of a sudden you're getting one of your A Graders knocked out and what will happen there.
"Rules are rules, they are there for player's welfare. You do have to be careful a lot of the medicos are volunteers, it may not be their profession. They are trained up to do the job they can. But I've said to our medical staff, I'm not going to question their decisions.
"I think the rule has to be, if you're seen anywhere near to be concussed, you're club's got a duty of care to make sure you see a medical professional during the week and either get clearance to play or not to play, it's as simple as that. How do you monitor the delayed stuff? How do you go about it?
"A thought of a footballer is always, I might have got knocked out, but I don't want to miss 21 days. AFL, VFL, Coates League they are all professionals, the clubs need to do the right thing by the players."
Melton coach Troy Scoble
"It's a real challenge to manage as it's all medical driven and who are we to challenge what the medicos are saying, but there does need to be science about it.
"On the surface it's about protecting people and their own health and I think that's terrific, I would love to see what the research behind it was because three weeks to a local footballer, who is playing a 16-week season is really significant.
"I'm certain there is not one coach in our competition who would dare put a player out on the ground who was not ready to go. I know we've had situations in the past where we have had a concussed player ready to return, and I assume all the others will be the same, but a blanket 21 days I feel is a bit too extreme.
"I think it should all be based around the medical clearance and what that says. A 21-day blanket can be extreme. Players health is 100 per cent everything, I'd never put anyone out on field be it 14, 21, 28 days or more if they weren't right to go."
Melton South coach Travis Hodgson
"Who's going to argue with the science coming out. I can see why they've gone blanket because safety is paramount and they've stamped out any issues.
"I can't say what is the difference between a bad concussion and a minor concussion because I have no expertise in that field, so you have to listen to the experts.
"What I will say is that umpires and tribunals will need to align heavily with suspensions in the first couple of weeks of finals particularly.
"I lost a player a few years ago in a final in a match that we were almost certainly going to play a few weeks later, he got barrelled and concussed, a couple of weeks later he didn't play. For example in the way our finals work, it's 1 v 2 in the first week, if you lose a player in something that is potentially a free kick or send off for one bloke, and then you've lost your player for the rest of the finals.
"I can guarantee it'll happen somewhere. It could be something like a sling tackle, suddenly you're out for three weeks, we need some clarity on that. If you elbow some bloke in the head and they get a broken cheek bone and he missed four or five weeks, generally a suspension will match-up in terms of time, it'll be interesting to see what happens if it happens. I'm sure there will be a lot of nervous coaches, particularly that first couple of weeks of the finals.
"The league needs to be conscious that if a player is concussed and it's a reportable offence, they need to understand what it involves for the injured player. It's not fair that one player misses a week and the other misses three.
North Ballarat coach Brendan McCartney
"I do understand the replenishing the chemical in the brain concept, but I do think the 21 days is a bit broad. It can be tricky because not every club has the same access to medical support.
"We've got to be absolutely totally cautionary about it, but 21 days is a bit too much. We've got to be super cautionary and we are and I know there won't be a coach in the competition that would mess around with it.
"But players are players and they always want to be played. I agree with the idea of 14 days, and then it's a case-by-base. I've been around a long time, for some it's 21 days, for others they don't come back at all."
Redan coach Gary Learmonth
"I'm not opposed to it, but it's really tough to work through. I think at a younger age it's more important than anything to have the break.
"What's a medical clearance, you can go to a doctor and say you're alright, I've had plenty of experiences getting whacked in the head and I know I've been out on the town that night, back at work on Monday and you're playing the next week.
"We don't have the resources at local level to police it like the AFL does
Sebastopol coach Tony Lockyer
"I'm no medical expert, but my concern with it relates over whether something is a concussion or not and local clubs aren't resourced with doctors on the bench at every game to rule on what is a concussion and what is not.
"Someone can get a big knock and it's easy to say, that's a concussion - whether it is or not, you need a medical expert, you need previous data from tests at the start of the season when you're completely fine.
"It's a cautious approach which I agree with, if someone is concussed I'm OK with it, if someone is concussed and they get a clearance to play on the 21 days so be it. I think as a local club we have a duty of care to look after everyone. I think the basic baseline test at the start of the season can determine where they sit."
Sunbury coach Matt White
"I thought the 14 days was pretty fair, I understand why they went to 21 days because you certainly do get the extra care in the AFL, but quite often you find that the guys can be on the tools the next day, so I think 14 is the right call.
"As much as most of our guys do their thing for work, they do all look after themselves. There is a duty of care on the clubs and the coaches to always asking the right questions, but I do believe 14 days should be enough, provided there are no symptoms."
