International appointed Mt Clear head coach

Mt Clear is the latest Ballarat Cricket Association club to appoint a new coach.
Akshay Ballal joins the Mounties from Mt Waverley in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association.
Originally from India, he joins friend and leading bowler Ajay Mada at Mt Clear.
Their association led the Mounties to securing Ballal's services after a move to Ballarat earlier this year to pursue employment and study opportunities.
Ballal also trained with Mt Clear on occasions late last season after his move to Ballarat while still playing with Mt Waverley.
Ballal is a top order batsman fresh from a VSDCA first XI grand final appearance.
He is coming off an outstanding season batting at four with 745 runs and also taking 20 wickets.
The 33-year-old made Ballal three centuries including 134 in a semi-final and two half-centuries.
The right-hand bat and right-arm off-spin bowler played first class cricket in his home country before moving to Australia to play with Dandenong North in 2018-19 and then Endeavour Hills in the VSDCA.
He played under former Indian international Tillakaratne Dilshan at Endeavour Hills.
Ballal was selected in the VSDCA team of the year last season.
He takes over as head coach from Paull Jeffrey, Matthew Drain and Peter Le Lievre, who will continue to have supporting coaching roles.
Mada has recommitted to Mt Clear for another season after a stand-out 2023-24.
He was the BCA's leading wicket-taker with 39 victims and represented the BCA in Melbourne Country Week.
Ballarat Cricket Association first XI premier East Ballarat is not resting on its laurels.
With a third consecutive premiership within reach, the Hawks have regained the services of overseas player Rory Low after a season away.
The BCA representative returned home to England after being part of the 2023 premiership - capping off a season in which made 563 runs at an average of 43.
Victorian Premier Cricket player Kyle Ettridge has also committed to East Ballarat, where he started as a junior.
He spent most of last season as a strike bowler with Geelong fourths with multiple bags of five wickets and more.
Ettridge also made a handful of appearances for East Ballarat, including in the T20 competition.
EJ Cleary Medallist Liam Rigby is returning to Buninyong in a major boost for the Bunnies.
Buninyong was his first BCA club before moving to Napoleons-Sebastopol in 2013-14 to try his luck at the BCA firsts competition.
He won the EJ Cleary Medal in the next season and went on to be awarded a Cricket Willow scholarship to play in England.
Rigby returned to Buninyong as captain in 2018.
It has been a massive off-season for Buninyong.
Rigby follows the signings of former Victoria Premier Cricket and VSDCA player Jack Sheppard as a playing coach and highly credentialed Mat Begbie as captain after distinguished careers in Victorian Premier Cricket and with BCA rival Wendouree.
In addition, Buninyong has secured Sri Lankan all-rounder Buddha Samarawickrama.
He has spent almost a decade with Altona North in the Victorian Turf Cricket Association, where he is a four-time club champion.
As a youngster he represented Sri Lanka in the under-19 world cup.
Former North Ballarat captain Leigh Lorenzen is returning to the BCA.
The opening batsmen has signed with Wendouree after two seasons with South Barwon.
Lorenzen was a leading light with North Ballarat, leading it to a grand final in a decade-long career with the club and playing representative cricket.
One of his finest moments was 174 for Ballarat against Geelong in Melbourne Country Week at the Eastern Oval in 2020.
Two-time East Ballarat premiership all-rounder Harli Givvens has signed with Meredith in the Geelong Cricket Association.
Givvens has been a key member of the Hawks' grand final-winning teams in the past two seasons.
He also represented the BCA at Melbourne Country Week
He will play under new coach, former Napoleons-Sebastopol player Matt Ringin.
Wendouree has a new-look leadership team.
Matt Skinner has joined Liam Brady as a joint coach for next season.
Liam Brady took charge last season after a lengthy stint by now Ballarat-Redan coach Leigh Cassidy, while Skinner was his assistant.
Skinner was one of the BCA leading batsmen in the early 2000s, being a joint winner of the EJ Cleary Medal in 2004 - his first season after joining Wendouree from Carisbrook.
He captained the Red Caps from 2006 to 2009
Steve Ford has been re-appointed head coach at Golden Point.
This will be his second season as coach.
Josh Pegg will also skipper the Points' first XI again, while Madeleine Ogilvie will continue as women's senior captain.
A major player change at Golden Point in the off-season to date has been the departure of longstanding paceman and former captain Andrew Warrick.
The premiership player has moved to Grand United in Sunshine.
