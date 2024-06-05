Keep or kill? Fate of self-proclaimed 'most superior mullet' up to the people

SELF-proclaimed mullet god Patrick Courtney says his hair belongs to the people and now the people must decide its fate - keep or kill the mullet.
For eight years, Mr Courtney has been cultivating his flowing, curly locks. Women love to braid it in the pub, guys like to run their fingers through it, and Mr Courtney never refuses a selfie because he would never deny someone a smile.
Instead of merely shaving this live artform for charity, Mr Courtney is taking donations for votes on what he should do with his hair. Every cent in this move that has been dividing the community supports not-for-profit Camp4Cancer, which directly supports families affected by cancer with whatever they might need.
Mr Courtney, with no social media, has raised more than $2000 already through word of mouth.
He knows of people at the Food Seduction cafe on Doveton Street where there are quite parochial anti-mullet individuals piling their extra change into fundraising tins.
Mr Courtney said it was sad there were people with so much hate in their lives, but this was their choice.
"Everyone does a shave, but this mullet is a gift, I had to do more," Mr Courtney said.
"I have some friends threatening to drop a couple of grand late in game to kill the mullet - some people will pay to watch the world burn.
"If the mullet stays and people tell me I should get rid of it, I will be able to say 'the people have spoken, you've had your chance'."
One person desperate for Mr Courtney to save the mullet is his 10-year-old son, who "thinks it's the greatest thing since sliced bread" and has been donating all his pocket money into a keep campaign. His son has been begging people to save the mullet.
Mr Courtney says together they were the "fiery Phoenix" that brought the now-popularised hair style back to the AFL. The father and son with their matching mullets were shown on the big screen watching their beloved Essendon during the man bun era. Players have been sporting mullets since.
But no AFL mullet - not even Western Bulldog Bailey Smith's flowing golden locks - have measured up to Mr Courtney's standards. Skullets (those with shaved sides) were just not even worth counting for Mr Courtney.
Mr Courtney even said, to be honest, his mullet had surpassed the great 1980s action heroes Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell, as well as David Bowie's iconic Ziggy Stardust.
He will not even enter best mullet competitions, ever, because this goes against his ethics. It would not be a competition should Mr Courtney entered.
This does not matter. Mr Courtney just wants his hair to get people talking.
TO DONATE AND VOTE: follow the QR codes above or visit mycause.com and donation page Save the Mullet or Kill the Mullet (the latter features photos of Mr Courtney sans mullet earlier in life). Note: the moustache is included in the vote.
Camp4Cancer, on November 16, is an annual fundraising camp in Wallan. Mr Courtney has also been working to build momentum with a campaign night at The Mallow Hotel, in Skipton Street, with $2 from every pint to support the cause and a vote on July 25.
Until then, Mr Courtney will continue to try and keep people talking about his crowning glory and part of this is caring for them (a nice short and sides trim at the front and water, no products, to wash).
He does have some concerns. It took years of follicle experimentation and vast look changes to find his true self in a mullet and moustache.
Mr Courtney was also concerned there was a chance, like Biblical character Samson, he might loose his powers - but he was willing to put it on the line.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.