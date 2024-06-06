'Pressure point is now': Ballarat-first schools summit against gendered violence

Ballarat teens will come together in a city-first summit to tackle gender based violence in the community and violence in the home.
Student leaders from every secondary school in Ballarat - government, independent and faith-based - will meet on June 11 to discuss the crisis of gendered and domestic violence next week.
"Our town, our city has had lots of reasons to be grieving, we absolutely can't deny that, but for me as a school principal my thoughts sit with our kids," said Phoenix P-12 Community College principal Karen Snibson, who instigated the project.
"There's a big opportunity to listen to our young people, to harness their voice and to have them empowered to help shape a better future."
She spoke about her idea for the forum with Ballarat High School principal Stephan Fields, and together they contacted every Ballarat secondary education provider to see if they would be interested.
"The response was 100 per cent yes," Ms Snibson said. "Then it was really important to bring it together in a timely fashion because the pressure point is now."
Tuesday's forum at the Ballarat Regional Soccer Facility in Morshead Park will be the first time the leaders of every secondary school have come together, and the project is the second time every secondary principal in the city has come together to tackle an issue - the first being the recent introduction of the Live 4 Life program in Ballarat schools following a spate of teen suicides.
Ms Snibson said she was excited to "listen and learn" to the young leaders of Ballarat.
"We want to hear from them what they want more of in their future, because we think they deserve to live in a society where relationships are healthy, where reality isn't gendered violence, and where respectful relationships prevail," she said.
Online and social media will be a focus of the saturation plan, and Respect Victoria will work with different community groups to coordinate and add value to the work already underway.
Mr Fields said, like right across the community, schools were feeling the impact of gendered and domestic violence.
"Statistically we will have members of staff who have experienced gendered or family violence and we know students and families are currently going through it," he said.
Individual schools and groups of schools across the city often work together through sport, music and local networks but Mr Fields said the power behind the summit was the fact every school was involved.
"There was a real consensus and commitment from all the principals to give the opportunity and platform for student advocacy against gendered violence and violence in the home," he said.
"It is a call to action to stand for things that matter to them (students) and stand against the things that threaten their happiness, security and safety."
It is hoped some of the ideas and outcomes discussed leads to possible events or projects to raise awareness of the issues and help change behaviours.
"There is a feeling of optimism in terms of what our students might be able to do," he said.
While principals and other school leaders will be on hand to hear from Ballarat's young leaders, there will also be well-being staff at the event because of the triggering nature of the complex issue.
Loreto College principal Michelle Brodrick said the Ballarat community had rallied to show how important it is to tackle gendered and domestic violence, and young people had a powerful voice.
"The power that peers have when they take a stand and show their opinion - we need to give them as many opportunities as they can," she said.
"Ballarat has been the centre of attention in relation to gender based violence. Through education at school we can have a big effect on young people and ... they can take that initiative.
"One of the most important things is to speak up and I feel that's becoming really evident in the conversations that students are having, around speaking up, taking a stand and knowing that calling out disrespectful behaviour is a really key part of changing the conversation around what we expect."
She said principals often spoke to each other about what they were doing, what approaches were successful and "how we can work together to create a really powerful and strong voice in our community".
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
