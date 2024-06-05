Basketballer faces court after pretending to be twin brother when pulled over

A Ballarat Miners youth league basketballer has attempted to dodge the law by pretending to be his twin brother when pulled over by police.
Oliver Lindeblad, 23, was travelling on Sturt Street about 8.56pm on April 13, 2024, when he was seen by police using his phone.
He was then pulled over and couldn't provide officers with a licence, but gave them his twin brother's details instead of his own.
When this was questioned, he admitted to providing the wrong name and subsequent police checks found the 23-year-old's licence had been suspended since February 7 for accumulating too many demerit points.
Lindeblad later told officers he had been using Snapchat and changing music on his phone while driving, and he provided his brother's details instead as he knew he shouldn't be on the road.
At a hearing in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on June 4, 2024, Lindeblad said he worked as a factory hand and played basketball for the Ballarat Miners.
The-23-year-old American said he had come to Australia from Colorado four years ago to play basketball, and his mother and twin brother had since moved to Ballarat to be with him.
Lindeblad was convicted and fined $450, but didn't receive an additional suspension to his licence, meaning he will be eligible to drive again in October.
Magistrate Costas Kilias said the dual American and Australian citizen had to be careful as he risked a jail term if he was caught driving unlicenced again.
"Good luck and don't drive when you're not supposed to," he said to Lindeblad.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.