Man attacks partner on way home from cricket match, leaves her on highway

A Daylesford man has faced court after assaulting his partner on the way home from a cricket match, and leaving her on the side of a highway.
The 43-year-old man fronted the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday via video link to plead guilty to a series of family violence charges.
He will not be named to avoid identification of the victim.
The man and the woman were in a de-facto relationship at the time of the assault on February 3, and had a family violence intervention order in place between them.
The court was told the pair attended a cricket match in Castlemaine. Both were argumentative and the woman had left the man during the match to take an hour long walk away from the argument.
Both had also been drinking alcohol throughout the day.
About 6pm the pair left and the argument continued in the car.
When the pair arrived at the Five Flags Hotel in Campbells Creek, the woman demanded the man pull over so she could leave.
The man refused, causing the woman to "lash out" against him.
The man hit the woman twice in the face, and pulled her head by the hair.
He then pulled over abruptly on the Midland Highway, forcing the woman out of the car and throwing her handbag at her on the roadside.
The woman was left to walk down the Midland Highway in the direction of Guildford, with the man returning to yell at her multiple times.
She contacted a friend, and was picked up by police to be treated for her injuries.
At the time of Wednesday's plea hearing the man had served 124 days in per-sentence detention.
His lawyer told the court the man was "very embarrassed" by the incident, and was seeking psychological treatment while in custody.
The relationship had continued despite the assault - the lawyer said the victim had wanted the man to come home after his release from jail.
Magistrate Ronald Saines said he would sentence the man to time served, however he would not be getting released as he faced other pending charges to be heard in the County Court.
"A lot of the explanation for you being where you are now is alcohol," the magistrate said.
"You need to have a good look at what decisions you make. She might have felt unsafe and hit you, but that doesn't prompt or justify the retaliation.
"You need to separate feeling angry from physical violence."
The man was sentenced to 124 days imprisonment recognised as being served. It is expected he will make a bail application in the future for the pending charges he is facing.
