Five poll perfect 10 in The Courier's CHFL player of the year

Five players polled maximum votes in The Courier Central Highlands Football League Player of the Year Award on Saturday.
Nick O'Brien (Carngham-Linton), Trent Lee (Daylesford), Brad Whittaker (Dunnstown), Cam Kimber (Learmonth) and Sean Willmott (Newlyn) each received 10 votes in round eight matches.
Buninyong teammates Jack Robertson and Aiden Domic were also prominent with nine.
Carngham-Linton defender Kynan Raven did just enough to retain the lead.
He polled three votes to go to 37.
Hepburn's lively Brad McKay is three votes back in second position after receiving eight.
Newlyn midfielder Sean Willmott has bustled his way to equal third with Jacob Maddock (Skipton) on 33.
Willmott is well placed given no votes were awarded for Newlyn's abandoned match against Hepburn in round seven.
Richmond great Trent Cotchin polled one vote for his four-goal display for Ballan against Newlyn.
CARNGHAM-LINTON V BUNGAREE
10-Nick O'Brien (CL)
6-Justin O'Brien (CL)
4-Jacob McMickan (CL)
3-Matt Knight (CL), Kynan Raven (CL)
2-James Lukich (B)
1-Patrick Martin (CL), Tom Cark (CL)
SPRINGBANK V DAYLESFORD
10-Trent Lee (D)
6-Fletcher Toose (S)
4-Pat Glanford (S)
3-Michael Cummings (D), Chris Peart (D)
2-Todd Finco (S)
1-Mitch Steen (D), Aidan Lambert (D)
GORDON V BUNINYONG
9-Jack Robertson (B), Aiden Domic (B)
4-Bailey Veale (G)
3-Joel Ottavi (B), Jacob Coxall (B)
2-Jarrod Rodgers (B)
DUNNSTOWN V WAUBRA
10-Brad Whittaker (D)
4-Baiden Cracknell (D), Liam Hunter (D), Ryan Gavin (W)
3-Tom Wardell (D)
2-Tom Ford (W), Alex McPherson (W)
1-Riley Adams (D)
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP V SKIPTON
8-Tom Lamb (RC)
6-Matt Cullinan (S)
5-Declan Phillips (S)
4-Pat Graham (S)
3-Zac Jenkins (RC)
2-Jacob Maddock (S)
1-Ryan Aikman (RC), Michael Lockyer (RC)
CLUNES V LEARMONTH
10-Cam Kimber (L)
4-Matt Harbour (L), Jason Rae (L)
3-Will Green (L), James Crilly (L)
2-Max Rowe (L), Alex Riches (C)
1-Daniel Anderson (L), Matthew Kasparian (C)
BALLAN V NEWLYN
10-Sean Willmott (N)
5-Tom Carey (N)
4-Paddy Labbett (N)
3-Dan Wehrung (N), Chris Giampaolo (N)
2-Liam Hoy, Lachlan Conlan (B)
1-Trent Cotchin (B)
HEPBURN V BEAUFORT
8-Brad McKay (H)
6-Andy McKay (S)
5-Jordan Grant (H)
4-Mitch McKay (H)
3-Tom Brown (H)
2-Jimmy Wallesz (H)
1-Izaac Grant (H), Joe Clarke (H)
37-Kynan Raven (Carngham-Linton)
34-Brad McKay (Hepburn)
33-Jacob Maddock (Skipton), Sean Willmott (Newlyn)
32-Blake Colley (Ballan), Cameron Kimber(Learmonth)
31-Jacob Coxall (Buninyong)
30-Jack Robertson (Buninyong)
29-Christopher Molivas (Daylesford), Nicholas O'Brien (Carngham-Linton)
26-Alex Boyse (Daylesford)
25-Trent Lee (Daylesford)
24-Tyson Scoble (Carngham-Linton)
23-Harry Roscoe (Waubra)
22-Thomas Wakefield (Bungaree)
21-Chris Giampaolo (Newlyn), Mitch Comben (Bungaree), Thomas Carey (Newlyn)
20-Brad Whittaker (Dunnstown)
