Racing Victoria stewards charge Ballarat gallops trainer

Racing Victoria stewards have laid two charges against Ballarat trainer Robert Hickmott.
He is charged with having presented Haaland to race at Bendigo on February 11 this year with a prohibited substance in its system.
Stewards report that a post-race urine sample from Haaland had a presence of Procaine.
"Procaine is considered prohibited substances pursuant to Division 1 of Part 2 of Schedule 1 (Prohibited list B) of the Australian Rules of Racing.
"The presence of Procaine was detected in the sample by Racing Analytical Services Limited and by the Racing Science Centre."
A Racing Victoria release stated that Procaine is a local anaesthetic agent and central nervous system stimulant.
In horses, procaine is not commonly used alone but is a constituent of multiple commercially available penicillin-containing products.
Procaine penicillin is a commonly used antibiotic in horses.
Procaine is a prescription medication and can only be dispensed by a veterinarian.
Procaine is a prohibited substance under the Australian Rules of Racing when detected in a sample taken from a horse at a race meeting or trial (including an official trial or a jump-out for the purpose of obtaining a permit to start in a race).
Hickmott has also been charged with having failed to keep treatment records up to date.
The charges issued against Mr Hickmott will be heard before the Victorian Racing Tribunal on a date to be fixed.
