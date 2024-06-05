The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket
Tribute

Ballarat loses champion cricketer and community icon Rex Hollioake

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated June 5 2024 - 4:46pm, first published 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Hollioake at the Ballarat Hall of Fame inductions in 2002. Picture: The Courier. Inset: Rex Holliake as a shire engineer in 1959. Picture: Victorian Archive Collections.
Rex Hollioake at the Ballarat Hall of Fame inductions in 2002. Picture: The Courier. Inset: Rex Holliake as a shire engineer in 1959. Picture: Victorian Archive Collections.

Ballarat sporting legend, and prominent local government and community figure Rex Hollioake MBE OAM has died.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.