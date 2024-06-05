Ballarat loses champion cricketer and community icon Rex Hollioake

Ballarat sporting legend, and prominent local government and community figure Rex Hollioake MBE OAM has died.
He was 94 years of age.
Hollioake, who died on Tuesday, June 4, made a name for himself in Ballarat and Victorian country cricket as a tearaway fast bowler and later an administrator, and played a major role in the development of the city's fringe as Ballarat shire engineer and building surveyor from 1958 until 1993.
A lifelong Mt Clear resident, his contribution in many fields was twice recognised in the Queensland Birthday Honours when he was made a Member of the British Empire in 1976 and presented with an Order of Australia Medal in 2005 for his service to the community.
Other accolades bestowed on him included an Honorary Doctorate by Federation University in 2014, being inducted into the Ballarat Sports Hall of Fame and becoming the first Ballarat Cricket Association Hall of Fame member to be elevated to the status of "Legend" after distinguished playing and administrative careers.
The Hollioake Park Sporting Complex in Wendouree, which features the Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre, Ken Kaye Badminton Stadium, Ballarat Table Tennis Centre and Minerdome, is also named in his honour in recognition to contribution to the sporting community and development of sporting facilities in his role as Ballarat shire engineer.
Ballarat Sportsmen's Club also honours him.
The club presented him with the annual Mackenzie Award in 1999 for his contributions as a cricket administrator and now marks his achievements annually with the presentation of the Hollioake Medallion for the team player of the year.
The Ballarat Cricket Association has also named one of its under-13 competitions in his honour.
Hollioake graduated from the Ballarat School of Mines in 1950 and went on to serve on the Ballarat School of Mines council from 1966 until 1981. He was president for three years from 1978.
He first worked as an engineer with the Country Roads Board in Ballarat, supervising construction of highways and bridges in the Central Highlands.
He moved from there into the role of Ballarat shire engineer.
From a sporting family, Hollioake became a Ballarat sporting great as a cricketer - playing more than 300 A grade games with Mt Clear after first getting involved in the sport in 1945.
He represented the BCA on many occasions, establishing himself as one of the competition's best ever and most highly regarded in Victoria country cricket circles through his deeds at Melbourne Country Week and in representative matches against a number of touring international teams.
BCA career highlights included being part of three consecutive Melbourne Country Week provincial titles.
One of the biggest on-field accolades he received came from England captain Len Hutton in a match between Vic Country and the MCC at Yallourn in 1955.
Hutton was reported as saying that Hollioake, who took 2-69, was quicker than any Australian outside the Tests.
With his playing days behind him, Hollioake went on to make a profound impact on Ballarat cricket as BCA president for 27 years until 2003.
Such was his reputation as a cricketer, he was referred to as "Thommo of the bush" and "Mr Cricket" in Ken Piesse and Alf Wilson's book "Bradmans of the Bush - the legends and larrikins of Australian bush cricket" - titles which did not sit easily with home.
On being made a BCA legend in 2017, Hollioake told The Courier: "I don't know about that, it's a team game...that rests heavily on my shoulders."
"It's a reflection on all my teammates, it's a reward for them as well as me.
"I had great support, particularly from my opponents, I respect them greatly. I always told our players to remain humble in victory.
"All I want to say is thanks for the friendships and the opponents in particular. It's been so marvellous to be involved with cricket, it's a great team game," he said.
"I am very pleased with what I was able to achieve. The fact that I was able to do what I did was good, but a lot of people unfortunately can't do these things - I have empathy for them.
"Very humbled. You always remain humble. What about the poor chaps that haven't got the natural ability and they just can't perform, I feel for those people...I was extremely fortunate to participate as long as I did and have a long-time involvement."
Hollioake was also a key player in the formation of the Ballarat Sports Foundation in the mid-1990s.
He was a long-standing BSF board member and created the "Rex Hollioake Youth Development Trust" which has and continues to fund scholarships for Ballarat sportspeople.
