The rules BFNL coaches want changed

From on field rules such as the stand rule, to 6-6-6, deliberate out of bounds and the new interpretation of holding the ball, there's plenty of rules that are causing heated debate in football.
Then there's the off-field rules of eligibility through points systems, how finals criteria work, Coates Talent League and VFL and returning players
The rules of the game have always been a fluid mix, and today our Ballarat Football Netball League senior coaches, plus GWV Rebels coach David Loader, have a chance to have their say on what's working and what needs tweaking.
Bacchus Marsh coach Dennis Armfield
"The thing that I've had to adapt to most of all this season is the 6-6-6 because in my old competition we did play that rule, and we don't in the BFNL. Some of the techniques and philosophies has taken me a little bit of time to adjust back to, just things like who you can have behind the ball, where do you place your winger, that sort of thing, how do you exploit the extra? A better coach can definitely get the upper hand.
"We all play by the same rules, I think the points system works well, I think 45 points a game, you could almost bring that back a few points. You look at most of our teams in the competition, it's essentially home-grown talent. Salary cap is something that can be looked at, but it's always going to be an issue in any league.
"The stand rule, there's a lot of pressure on that one, with 44 blokes who think they know better than umpires. In our competition, we can probably get rid of that one, it'll take the pressure off the umpires first and foremost and I don't think it will have much of an impact either way."
Ballarat coach Chris Maple
"I don't agree with 6-6-6 at AFL level, I wouldn't bring it in. We have too many stoppages at Ballarat league level, we need to get the rules to a little bit closer to AFL level in regards to holding the ball - it's still a work in progress, but heading in a different direction. There still has to be a bit of prior opportunity.
"I'm not a massive one for changing the rules, the stand rule is debatable, I don't think we'll adjudicated, they are not as pedantic about it at local level and I think there's more common sense about it, the same as deliberate out of bounds, they don't pay it as much as local level, which is good, because sometimes you can't control that.
"There needs to be a look a the rules around the points and what qualifies in football and what doesn't. We can have people who play VFL football or Rebels football and they go and play under-18 footy and play for the Rebels and eight or nine games for their under-19s and if Rebels don't make the finals, which they may not this year, suddenly these kids can't play finals because they've played too many Rebels games.
"If you've played three club games you can qualify, yet when you try and further yourself and play at the Rebels or VFL and you play a certain amount of game there, suddenly you don't qualify for your club, it's insane.
"If I live in Melbourne and I say I'll play three games for Ballarat, that's okay, but if I'm a VFL player from Ballarat and dedicate yourself to the game and you play all the three VFL bye rounds for the Swans, but you have played 10 VFL club games, suddenly you can't play final at Ballarat because you've played too many VFL games.
Darley coach Dan Jordan
"I don't mind the shape the game is in, for me it's a lot about consistency from umpire to umpire from one end to the other. In terms of rules and where it is on field, I think the game is in pretty good shape.
"But what I would do is mention about what goes on off the ball, we've had plenty of occasions where we have seen players taking their eye off the ball and not be concerned for the ball, just the player they are on. We can utilise the umpires off the ball a bit more to see things if they are happening, that's why we have two or three umpires..
"One thing I would say is I know some clubs are lobbying to get qualification of VFL players down, so even if they've played 12 VFL games for their club they can play finals. I don't want to see clubs sign up extra players and not use them and then bring them in for finals, it's detrimental to your juniors..
"I think if someone is a club junior or has played an x-amount of club games as a junior, and they happen to be a VFL product, they should be allowed to come back to their home club and play finals. There needs to be some caveat in play to allow that to happen."
East Point coach Joe Carmody
If you look at the AFL the holding the ball is one that is changing, but otherwise I'm not too fussed.
I think the players have adapted really well to things like the AFL has brought forward, such as deliberate out of bounds, it's how they are policed, it's always hard to police it at local level.
I think for young kids, if they've played a full season for Rebels and East Point is their home club, they should be allowed to come back and play whatever games they want.
If they are a one pointer and they have come up through your club, you should be able to play them whenever and wherever you want be it seniors or under-19s. If they are a VFL player who has little to do with your club, then I think it's a different story again. I think that would be fairly easy to police on who is eligible to play"
GWV Rebels boys coach David Loader
"Personally I look at it if a kid is good enough to play with us, no matter how many games, and we don't play finals, or don't go far in finals, I would like to think they should go and play with their club. I don't see any issues with any of the clubs going back to their home clubs, I'm not sure why it's a problem.
"I'm a believer in the person that makes the play being protected, so the prior-opportunity rule is one we're working through at the minute. I think the change is driven by the AFL, I think if a players has had a decent opportunity to get rid of the ball, they should be pinged, but if a guy goes in for the ball and then it's stack on the mill and he's gone, that's something that's going to change the way the game is played. I think you need to reward the guy that goes in first.
"The stand rule I'm not a fan of. I think it was brought in to enhance scoring and I think it's pretty clear it hasn't changed scoring at all. I used to love watching people working the mark, but we've become used to it as part of the game now."
Lake Wendouree coach Rohan Brown
"We have to be careful that to do a 6-6-6 rule you'll have to have to umpires all over it as well and if there is a few grey areas, that's going to cause some issues. If you change rules too quickly to follow the AFL you can get into a bit of trouble.
"To be honest I think what's working is working pretty well within the game. I know the 6-6-6 makes it easier to score, but sides are kicking decent scores now, I don't think it would make a huge difference.
"One thing I will raise though is I did have a few players approach me and ask about the new holding the ball interpretation, 'is that being brought in?' That comes down to communication, but I don't think that'll be having a huge change.
"We haven't got any VFL players, but with the Rebels, I'll need to read up more on it exactly how it works, there's a bit to talk about in terms of eligibility there.
Melton coach Troy Scoble
"For me the issue that seems to be most concerning on the field is how we umpire the off-ball holding. I know it's difficult and it's a tough job for our umpires, but I don't think there are too many quarters that go by where I think, particularly with our forward group, that there's some issues there.
"I watch a lot of vision and you see a lot of holding off the ball in the midfield. I think we've got some stronger talent ahead of the ball, I feel the opponent does tend to get more fliexibility with holding.
"Holding the ball, there's a lot of talk at AFL circles, I don't think it's too bad in our competition. I think in local football if you fend off, that's your prior, that's fair enough. The 6-6-6 is an interesting one, there are probably times I should have had seven behind the ball, i'll hopefully have that up my sleeve later in the year.
"The other one I'd look at is finals eligibility and who gets to host finals, particularly in the first couple of weeks. What does a club have to do to host a home final? That's something that needs to be made very clear because I can see it bubbling again in about 10 weeks times. Last year, Melton hosted two finals away from home, one was an independent ground and the other was East Point, at East Point, even though Melton was he home team.
Melton South coach Travis Hodgson
"I think as far as the rules go, I don't have a problem with the rules. I coach in the Riddell league juniors and they have the 6-6-6 rule and Ballarat doesn't, so sometimes I even get a bit confused if I'm sending one behind the ball.
"I don't have a problem with not having the 6-6-6 in the comp. If anyone can benefit from no 6-6-6 it's us. I honestly think the way BFNL sides move the ball, the great condition of the grounds, having one back can be detrimental as teams are very good at identifying the loose man. In lower levels, one behind the ball can have an impact.
"As far as the stand rule, I think it's a good thing to keep the ball moving quicker. When it first came in, there were a few 50s given, but now it doesn't seem to be policed as much.
"Off-field, I don't like the fact that young kids who are playing Coates Talent League can't represent their clubs in the under-19s if they have played a certain amount of games. If they've played 13 games with Rebels or Jets or Cannons, they then can't play with their mates in their age group in finals unless the seniors play on the same day.
"I've never liked that, it's a punishment for being good and the club developing the kid. Coates League counts as seniors games, so if you've got a kid play say seven Coates League games and seven for their club, that counts as 14 senior matches and if the seniors don't play in finals, they can't play with their mates.
"You can make a clear case that if they are a one pointer, the rule doesn't apply to them. If they are your junior, they should be able to come back and play."
North Ballarat coach Brendan McCartney
"Two simple ones for me. On field, I think the use of the yellow card should be looked at a little bit. I think it should be really carefully used.
"I've seen it used a couple of times where I didn't think it was quite necessary. We had an example in the Redan game where a couple of players were just having a scuffle and both got a yellow card. Red card speaks for itself, if you do something despicable, malicious and hurts someone, that's an easy one. I think we need to be a bit less reactive.
"I've seen and heard some horrific things yelled over the fence, some benches leaves a bit to be desired, I don't think it's necessary, there should be some cautionary stuff there. People should not be able to come to the footy and be able to personally attack a person, we've gone past that as a society.
"Off field I think with VFL, players should be made available for you. Some years it might work for you, other years it might work against you given when you have scheduled byes. If a VFL player has finished his commitments, I think they should be made available.
"You've got to have signed them before the season, you can't pick them up during the season, they should be made available. I agree any player who you've developed from a junior should be able to come back and play regardless of how many VFL games they've played."
Redan coach Gary Learmonth
"I do have some concerns about the amount of free kicks that are paid, it's not so much the rules, more the interpretations.
"I think it's better not to have the 6-6-6, it gives coaches an opportunity to work on stopping momentum, we're seeing a lot of teams being able to kick four in a row as it is, I think just having that opportunity to slow things up, it gives the coaches something to work on.
"We're finding some kids are playing school footy, Rebels and then Redan, but I'd have to say our two best players we won't see at all now this year in Jonty Faull and Floyd Burmeister who are both in the Vic Country squad.
"It would be good for the local club to be able to have access to them. I'm sure East Point are in a similar position to us, you'd like to see those kids play local finals if they can and the Rebels miss out, but it's not possible at the moment."
Sebastopol coach Tony Lockyer
"I'm pretty comfortable with the rules the way they are at the moment. The stand on the mark rule is a difficult one, the 6-6-6, I'm not too stressed about.
"We do the stand on the mark rule which makes it more free-flowing as it is. Actually, I made a note after the (Darley) game at the weekend to send a note to the umpires to give the compliment, it was one of the best umpired games we'd seen, it really made the game what it was.
"I'm not sure we have too many issues. All I know is the umpires are really hard on themselves, and they do a great job.
"We had a bit of a conversation about the over qualification of the VFL, but my stance is that although they are our players, our role is to support their journey, I don't agree we should have automatic rights to them. Clearly if they've over qualified, they are at a level above what we're at.
"It's a complex issue, particularly with the Rebels, but I think any decision, from my point of view can't be made in the best interest of the club, it needs to be made in best interest in what's good for the kid. It might be a situation where playing a big final is great from that young player. Above all, it's about supporting the kid, I commend any club who can develop a kid to a certain level, but I don't think it gives you automatic entitlement.
Sunbury coach Matt White
"I'd like everything to be a lot clearer for the umpires so we have less grey areas. It's difficult on an umpire when they make a call and everyone goes off at them, but more often than not, those going off don't know the rule properly and shouldn't be going off.
"I think there's always things that are going on behind the ball and it happens from the highest level down. If an umpire sees something they should just call it. I know I was watching a couple of contests with players getting ragged and pushed, I know you can't just be going around playing free kicks all the time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.