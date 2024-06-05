What is D Day? For Phil, this ancient tradition is a chance to tell you

IF YOU hear the bell ringing outside Creswick Town Hall, Phil Greenbanks hopes you will stop to hear what he has to say.
June 6 marks the 80th anniversary of the D Day landing in Normandy, an event widely considered the turning point in WWII.
In a world with raging conflict in Ukraine, Israel and Palestine, Mr Greenbank wants people to know this moment is never a celebration but a commemoration to honour the fallen, the survivors and what they have achieved for our modern society.
Mr Greenbank is one of 10 town criers in Australia to be taking part in official D Day commemorations on orders from Britain's Pageantmaster Bruno Peek. This is a tradition almost 100 years old, introduced to Britain (and later passed to the Commonwealth) via William the Conqueror.
"I'm proud to be part of it," Mr Greenbank said. "I'm an RSL [Returned and Services League] member and part of my role is preserving history. This [as Hepburn Shire town crier] adds to that.
"This is the anniversary and I am to let people know exactly what happened."
On June 6, 1944, the allied forces launched the largest amphibious invasion in military history, combining air, land and sea forces on the coast of Normandy, France.
More than 1200 aircraft preceded the landing of 5000 ships and about 160,000 allied soldiers on that day alone.
Operation Overlord was the precursor to winning back France and moving into the Western Front.
Mr Greenbank, a volunteer firefighter, said it was important people remember and reflect on those who have gone before to protect what we have today.
D Day will mark Mr Greenbank's fifth world event, including the 75th anniversaries of the end to WWII in Europe and in the Pacific.
As part of D Day commemorations, a piper will retrace the steps of Scotsman William Millin, who piped along the frontlines to rally Lord Lovat's British commandos on D Day. Millin's actions were an offence in the British army but as a Scot he managed to escape reprimand.
