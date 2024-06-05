Widening and safety works planned for busy road on city's outskirts

A busy road on Ballarat's outskirts will be widened and fully sealed as traffic levels continue to grow in the city's south west.
An almost 1.5km section of Finchs Road, between Bells Road and Greenhalghs Road in Bunkers Hill, will undergo road widening including pavement works, kerbing, sealing, drainage and other works according to tender documents.
There have been several accidents along the tree-lined road in recent years.
The road is currently a roughly 4m wide single lane of bitumen with cars forced on to the gravel verge to pass, but north of Greenhalghs Road it is a wide two-lane stretch of road.
City of Ballarat released extensive tender documents on June 4 calling for road construction companies to bid for the Finchs Road project. The request for tender closes June 27.
Engineering drawings show the new road would have two 3.1m lanes with a further 50cm on each side also constructed as roadway and a 1m shoulder.
Safety barriers will also be installed in some sections, and some trees removed.
The tender documents specify the replacement of rumble strips at the Greenhalghs Road end of the project, which were installed almost 12 months ago following a fatal accident and several near misses.
At the time, council said the rumble strips and newly installed signs were an "interim safety measure" as they worked to secure Black Spot funding for a permanent roundabout to be installed at the site.
The release of tender documents for the road widening and safety works come a week after Golden Plains Shire announced a speed limit reduction on Bells Road from 100kmh to 80kmh following resident's concerns.
The new speed limit will come in to effect from July 1.
