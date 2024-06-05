The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Roads

Widening and safety works planned for busy road on city's outskirts

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated June 6 2024 - 9:53am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finchs Road from Bells Road to Greenhalghs Road will be widened to two lanes. File picture
Finchs Road from Bells Road to Greenhalghs Road will be widened to two lanes. File picture

A busy road on Ballarat's outskirts will be widened and fully sealed as traffic levels continue to grow in the city's south west.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.