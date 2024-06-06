Five crafty things to get you out and about this long weekend

If you are looking for ways to ease into the long weekend or find some new treasures about the region for the King's Birthday long weekend, we have you covered.
Here are five things worth checking out that do not need to cost you a fortune.
Potter Jan Alexander explores the profound impact of human actions on the interconnected world in her first solo exhibition, Space between movement.
Alexander had long shaped a career in visual arts before shifting back into clay, a medium she had loved as a child, and the chance to train with Ballarat ceramist Pete Pilven. It is with Pilven's daughter Ruby Pilven, also a prominent ceramist, that Alexander is making her solo exhibition in Ross Creek Gallery.
The Mornington Peninsula export achieved her graduate diploma of ceramics from Federation University in 2022 and has been able to fine-tune her new craft working as an alumna in residence.
Alexander works predominantly with recycled and white clay to create individual pieces with patterns she finds tactile and practical while evoking connection with nature or with others.
Her pieces are designed to encourage people to consider creating their own space for reflection "amidst the beauty of the natural world and the demands of human existence".
Alexander has said her inspiration in the exhibition is the unconscious patterns and energies that influence choices "prompting introspection and reflection on the forces of the natural world and our place within it".
Pieces often reflect Alexander's personal influence of the ocean from growing up on the Mornington Peninsula.
Alexander's work has featured in Craft Lab 2024.
Space between movement is showing at Ross Creek Gallery until June 16.
Ross Creek Gallery, on Post Office Road, is open Friday to Sunday and this Monday's public holiday, from 11am to 4pm.
Celebrations are rolling all Saturday and Sunday in the annual appreciation date to the popular juniper-flavoured spirit.
Gin school is back in session at Kilderkin Distillery to mark World Gin Day, on June 8. If you are looking for some priceless fun there are complimentary distillery tours and free tastings of Kilderkin's newest gin, the Larrikin's Grin Old Tom.
This latest spirit is an ode to a time "before gin was gin" - when it was called Old Tom.
In a tilt to history, this Old Tom was made with traditional methods, including transportation in a barrel on delivery runs about Ballarat. The Kilderkin team confirmed while the do not have a horse and cart, they improvised and took barrels about in a van.
Kilderkin will also have Ballarat export Lindsey Matthews' art on display while Tim Bone is serving up Tim's Toasties for World Gin Day.
A STRONG band of Pyrenees artists mixed in with contributions from across Australia have work on offer for the annual Pyrenees Art Show.
Volunteers have been working all week on installation for the popular event in the Beaufort Town Hall with almost 400 pieces on display.
The event will showcase a range of mediums from oil paintings and watercolours to acrylic, pastels and mixed media.
Pyrenees Art Show is hosted by Pyrenees Arts Council in partnership with Rotary Club of Beaufort.
And while you are in town, there is also plenty to explore this King's Birthday long weekend in the Beaufort Art Trax Gallery, which has varied art from Gordon's MAGNET group.
Nearby, the Rotary Club's second-hand book sale has thousands of books on offer in the Beaufort RSL hall.
There is also a calligraphy exhibition displaying the ancient artform in the Berripmo Centre, next to the RSL hall. The exhibition also has a scroll saw demonstration.
All stops are about a two-minute walk from Beaufort Train Station.
Food traders and crafters will be back in force for a cozier Ballarat Nightlife Market.
In a return to an indoor winter edition, the market is fully booked with more than 50 stallholders set to share their wares at St Patrick's Cathedral Hall, off Dawson Street South.
Ballarat Nightlife Market will launch the long weekend as a Friday night outing on June 7 with doors open from 4-8pm.
The long weekend also marks a chance for Ballarat Farmers Market, which is shifting about 400 metres south to Windmill Drive for the winter.
More than 80 stallholders, including a wide range of fresh produce, have signed up for the first winter market of the season.
Award-winning author, poet, and storyteller Kate Forsyth will be in conversation at Collins Booksellers on Lydiard on Friday night, June 7.
This is a free event to hear Forsyth to speak about her craft and her new book Psykhe in which she gives voice, power and agency to Psykhe telling this much loved myth from the perspective of the woman at its centre.
Forsyth's books are reimagined and inspired by mythical stories and fairytales.
This is also a chance to find a good read for a long weekend in, too.
