Ballarat brothers jailed over rural crime spree

It's Emily Sweet here, managing editor of The Courier with today's top stories, as curated by our news team.
Among this morning's headlines, two brothers have been handed prison sentences after a spate of thefts on rural properties near Ballarat.
Sean and Seamus McNamara appeared at the County Court in Ballarat on Wednesday to be sentenced after an earlier plea hearing on Tuesday, Bryan Hoadley reports.
The pair faced charges of burglary, firearm theft, vehicle theft, and possessing firearms while being prohibited.
Meanwhile, David Brehaut pays tribute to Ballarat sporting great and community icon Rex Hollioake, who died earlier this week, aged 94.
Hollioake made a name for himself in Ballarat and Victorian country cricket as a tearaway fast bowler and later an administrator, and played a major role in the development of the city's fringe as Ballarat shire engineer and building surveyor from 1958 until 1993.
You can share your tributes to Rex at the bottom of David's story, here.
And it's been proclaimed Ballarat's "most superior mullet". Melanie Whelan speaks to Patrick Courtney, who has been growing his artform for the past eight years.
Now, he's taking donations for votes on what he should do with his hair - all for a good cause. You can check it out in our story below and watch the video.
Lastly, as part of the ACM network, we're proud to be media partner for the Australian of the Year Awards. Who from our community will you nominate for the 2025 awards? Read about how to nominate someone who inspires you, here.
Thanks for supporting our journalism.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
