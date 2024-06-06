Undercover officers foil plan to sell stolen rifles

Undercover police officers have been used to weed the truth from two Ballarat men who stole a safe full of guns from a rural property.
The burglaries occurred on the morning of July 29, 2022, when Starkey and Pettit broke into the shed on a rural property in Blampied, looking around and leaving without stealing anything.
The pair then broke into the garage of a property three-and-a-half kilometres away from the first, and opened a gun safe using a key found nearby.
Starkey and Pettit took all seven guns inside - one shotgun, five rifles and one air rifle.
Following a police investigation, the pair were arrested at their homes on September 27, 2022. Five of the stolen guns were found in Pettit's older brother's bedroom.
In an interview, Starkey told police he had been on a "bit of a bender" with the "boys" after being recently released from jail.
During a break in the interview, Starkey was put in a cell with two undercover police, to whom he confessed to stealing the guns, some of which had been sold.
Pettit told police he had found the guns while out metal detecting, in a plastic bag near a burnt-out car in the bush. He told the same story to two undercover police officers in the cells with him during a break of the interview.
His DNA was later linked to an ammunition box on the site of the second property.
A text message was also found on Pettit's phone sent to Starkey on the night of the burglary, which said "I'm keeping the 12g, but hopefully sell some of the avers bro k".
Since his arrest on September 27, 2022, Starkey has remained in custody, while Pettit was released on bail on February 1, 2023.
The pair initially plead not-guilty to the charges, but both later changed to guilty pleas in mid-2023.
In her sentencing remarks, Judge Sarah Dawes outlined the upbringings and criminal histories of Starkey and Pettit.
Judge Dawes said Starkey had a "relevant and lengthy" criminal history, beginning at 14 years old.
Starkey suffered a traumatic childhood, and was introduced to drugs at an early age, carrying through to methamphetamine addiction as an adult.
A psychologist's report diagnosed Starkey with a mixed personality disorder, which included elements of an antisocial personality disorder, a borderline personality disorder and complex post-traumatic stress disorder.
Judge Dawes said Pettit had a smaller criminal history, and called the burglaries an "escalation in the seriousness of (his) offending".
At the time of the offending, Pettit had been smoking one to two grams of methamphetamine daily.
A psychologist's report concluded Pettit had extremely low intellectual function, stimulant use disorder and gambling disorder.
Judge Dawes said there was no "disparity" between the pair's role in the burglaries, and that both were to be sentenced on the same basis.
"You both have lengthy criminal histories, although your prior matters, Starkey are more serious and you reoffended within four weeks of your release from custody," Judge Dawes said.
Starkey was sentenced to two years and six months imprisonment, with a non-parole period of one-and-a-half years and 337 days pre-sentence detention.
Pettit was given a four month sentence, in combination with a two year community corrections order, with 128 days pre-sentence detention.
