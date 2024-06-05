Ballarat harness racing trainer Emma Stewart escapes ban, fined $12,000

HRV stewards withdrew Show Me Heaven and Act Now from their respective engagements in Race 3 and Race 7 at Maryborough the following day in accordance with the provisions of Australian Harness Racing Rule (AHRR) 196B (3). The scratchings relate to a stable inspection at Stewart's stables, where an intravenous drip was being administered or attempted to be administered to the aforementioned horses within one clear day of them racing. That was in contravention to the rules of racing. Following the inspection, HRV's integrity department investigated the alleged offences.