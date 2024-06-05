What is Ballarat's latest sporting star's training secret?

A new Ballarat sporting hero has emerged with 22-year-old Matt Coffey crowned 2024 rookie woodchopping world champion after a dominant performance in Italy.
Coffey won three of his five disciplines at the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS World Championships in Milan on May 25, 2024, and in turn secured the rookie world title.
The victory marks the first international woodchopping win for Coffey, who grew up competing at regional shows in the Ballarat area.
In addition to his win, Coffey also set personal bests in every discipline, and he said the Milan titles were the best he'd ever felt competing.
Now back in Ballarat, the 22-year-old said his success was partly down to a fitness plan which included a lot of running in the build up to the event.
"Before I went over I did just a lot of running, a little bit of gym work, but a lot of running," he said.
"[I did] very little wood chopping because I get burnt out and I don't want to do it.
"When I was over there training I was just eager, I just wanted to cut logs, I was just keen as keen, so that's what gives me drive as well."
With the world championships secured, Coffey will now focus on entering top level professional competition in 2025, but not before having a break.
Speaking at a STIHL Chainsaw Safety Week event, Coffey also shared an important message on the need to take safety precautions while woodchopping.
After hearing Australia records almost 1000 chainsaw injuries each year, Coffey urged people to be careful, particularly while harvesting firewood this winter.
As part of the event, chainsaw brand STIHL also donated $10,000 of chainsaws to the Victorian State Emergency Service [VICSES].
VICSES Ballarat unit controller Gordon Hicks said he was looking forward to receiving a new chainsaw, which would be particularly useful coming into winter, as their work increased in "crappy weather conditions".
He also said people needed to be aware of the proper safety precautions to take when using power tools, including the use of personal protective equipment and being aware of their surroundings.
"Be careful of what's going on around you, because quite seriously, we don't want to have to go out and rescue anybody," he said.
"We'd much rather stay at home, we're all volunteers, getting out there at four or five o'clock in the afternoon and working through until three o'clock in the morning because somebody's dropped a tree on themselves or somebody else, it's not a good look."
For Coffey, these concerns will likely not be necessary, as he takes a short break from woodchopping to focus on work, local footy and reflecting on his international success.
"It [Italy] was really, really nice, it definitely holds up to its name," he said.
"We went up near the Swiss Alps and it was a picturesque sort of area, it's awesome."
Indeed, a born-and-bred woodchopper, Coffey seemed particularly impressed with the mixed forests of the European alps.
"There were some real nice trees, I was eyeing them off," he said.
