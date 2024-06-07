Clever currawongs are the blackwood wattle's only friend

The seeds of the blackwood wattle hang for a long time on the trees. The first mature seeds appear just before the end of the year, and there are still some now.
My attention was attracted to those in the photo because a pied currawong was carefully picking and devouring them one by one.
The heavy bird had trouble balancing among the light outer branches as it stretched to reach the seeds.
Eventually, a currawong regurgitates the seeds in a pellet of undigested rough material.
The regurgitated seeds are black, without their distinctive red edging.
Blackwood seeds are unusual among wattle seeds because of the red circle surrounding them; this is known as a funicle.
Because the black seed is not used by the currawong, the red part must be the reason for their consumption.
However, there is nothing tasty or fleshy about the red funicle around the seed.
It is rather bland, with a dry and tough texture, so it is not surprising that blackwood seeds are not a favoured food of any bird, mammal or insect, judging by the number still readily available in winter.
Whether the currawong gets any benefit from the red part is uncertain, but the blackwood certainly gets its seed spread by the bird.
