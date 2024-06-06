Pupil's pupils under the microscope as Glasses for Kids visits Warrenheip

Grade three student Lillian was all smiles when having an eye test at Warrenheip Primary School.
Optometrists visited the school, and two others around Ballarat this week, as part of the Glasses for Kids program, testing the vision of almost all of the school's 26 students.
The early intervention program screens children in prep to grade three for undetected vision problems, providing those in need with glasses to ensure they get the best out of their education.,
Warrenheip Primary School principal Jo Reyntjes said most families had said they would not have accessed vision screening if not available through the school.
"It's a sign of the time and families rely on these services coming to small schools to access them," she said.
"It is breaking through those barriers to allow all students equal access to basic things like glasses."
Ms Reyntjes said students with vision problems were often distracted, or distracted other students, and more likely to disengage from learning.
"If we can identify that really early on in their learning career, catching kids up or not letting an education gap develop is what it's all about."
Students identified with vision issues through the Glasses for Kids program are prescribed glasses, or referred to a specialist if needed, and are able to choose their own frames. After being made up the glasses are delivered to them at school.
Glasses for Kids program manager Lisa MacKinven said about 25 per cent of children in prep to grade three, who are the focus of the program, were being prescribed glasses.
The highest rate is among grade three students.
"There are more glasses being prescribed for grade three following COVID and remote lockdowns when so much of the visiting nurses and so much access to health care in schools was missed," Ms MacKinven said.
"These vision issues were not picked up then so we are now seeing the trend and impact of remote learning coming through in the Glasses for Kids program."
The overall rate of vision problems found is even higher than Optometry Australia research, which indicates one in five children in Australia have undetected vision programs.
The state government funded program, run through State Schools' Relief, was initially funded to visit almost 300 schools identified as disadvantaged across Victoria, but recently received an extra $6.8 million to fund visits to an extra 473 schools between now and 2027.
Thirteen schools in the Ballarat local government area are booked to receive visits in 2024, 2025 and 2026, with that number expected to increase following the new funding.
"This is an early intervention program aimed to reduce barriers to education specifically around engagement and behaviour in the classroom and hopefully their attendance as well, and reduce costs for families," Ms MacKinven said.
Research conducted by State Schools' Relief found more than 56 per cent of parents of disadvantaged prep students had expressed concerns about their child's eyesight but did not attend a vision service, and about 83 per cent of prep students had not seen an optometrist in more than 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.