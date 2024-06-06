The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Rising Reath moves into world top 10

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
June 6 2024 - 5:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yual Reath (centre) on the top of the podium at the Oceania Championships with Roman Anastasios and Joel Baden. Picture supplied
Yual Reath (centre) on the top of the podium at the Oceania Championships with Roman Anastasios and Joel Baden. Picture supplied

Victory in the Oceania Championships has propelled Ballarat's rising high jump star Yual Reath into the world's top 10 for the first time, and looks all but certain to have secured his spot on the Australian Olympic team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.