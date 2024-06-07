What's the future of local footy and how do we get players to stick around?

Should the BFNL go back to under-18s? What is the future of the reserves competition? How do we get players to stick around from junior ranks to seniors? In the final part of our series, our BFNL coaches have their say on participation and the long-term future of the local game.
Bacchus Marsh coach Dennis Armfield
I like seeing the old blokes running around for us, and we're lucky that we are in a situation that we are able to field a thirds team in the WRFL, we're fortunate to have some good numbers, but I know not every club is in the same boat.
I know there is a lot of talk about going back to under-18s, but for us, that means the 32 players on our under-19s list turn straight into senior players next year. Right now we've got 79 senior players on the senior list, if we add another 32, that's 111 players we're going to have find spots for, we just can't deal with that.
I think for me, it's about forming your good connections with your juniors, getting that juniors connection correct, if it was to change to 12s, 14s, 16s, 18s. I understand with real country teams are struggling, it should be one rule for all.
Participation is more than just footy, it's about how you put all the things in place to support that. It's about the community, I sit there and go, suddenly if a reserves is an under-23, what's the connection for the older guys.
So right now, I don't agree with bringing the age down. I don't think there's many teams out there that could consistently field three sides if you were to have like an over-30s. If you change your reserves to under-23, where do you get those from?
Ballarat coach Chris Maple
Our football club has been pro-active in introducing the Storm, so from a participation point of view, we've managed to double the amount of kids in the western region of Ballarat playing the game to access junior football and netball.
But in some ways it has been detrimental to our workforce and to our teams and success, while it's great from a participation point of view, is it the best thing for the club.
I completely agree that the under-19s age group is ridiculous from what we are trying to achieve, it should be under-18s and the whole football junior community programs should be even age. The Ballarat has changed because the Central Highlands league has changed, there's been too much chopping and changing to do the opposite to what the other does.
I think AFL Victoria should put down a blanket rule to say, there is no-one having more than an under-18s competition.
It's a concern when you 19-year-old men who van vote, drink, drive a car playing underage football. I find it ridiculous. I believe we've done very well to move it up from under-16s in the country areas as some young men weren't ready to play and we lost them to the game. But under-18s is well-and-truly old enough to be the last year of junior football.
Darley coach Dan Jordan
I think the age groups are good, but I think perhaps we need to look at playing under-19 games after senior games. It might seem a bit radical an idea, but I'm in a unique position at my club where 75 to 80 per cent of my players are tradesmen and we're losing so many players at under-19 level because they want to work on Saturday mornings, which is fair enough, they get 300-400 in their back pocket.
But because of that, footy suffers, they start their apprenticeships at 17 or 18 and something has to give in order for them to get some money.
I genuinely thing there is a realistic opportunity to play the 19s after the seniors, or put forward some sort of creative idea around that, maybe a Friday night.
Off the back of COVID, priorities have certainly changed, we're struggling to get sides up, and I know other clubs are in exactly the same boat.
I can see the validity in the under-18s argument, I don't necessarily subscribe to it. I see a lot of guys who come out of 18s who probably aren't ready for senior footy. I like the 19s, it gives those Coates League guys another opportunity to play with their mates at junior level.
East Point coach Joe Carmody
It is difficult in the age group 16-20 when kids are dropping off or finding work, I think it's a big commitment with training and so forth for a lot of people. I think getting back to under-18 level or under-18.5s will be more beneficial for getting kids into reserves level and lifting the standard of that level.
At the under-18s level more often than not they will be with their mates, but once uni hits, there's a whole heap of different priorities and different things available for kids, it does change a little bit after school and it's something we all need to be aware of.
GWV Rebels coach David Loader
Whether you word it as freedom or not, the freedoms with being over 18 takes away from the game, there's no doubt about it.
I'm not sure why the competition changed it, it was always 10s, 12s, 14s, 18s, 18s and I felt that was a pretty good fit. Right now it doesn't match up with the talent pathway, that's a conversation for the clubs to have.
These are the things the league's do have control of and if the clubs are telling them then maybe there's reason for change. It's up to them to listen and do what they feel is best for their competition.
There's no doubt there's been a quantum change in Ballarat league football with the quality and standard of coaches at that level. The competition is very strong in the coaching ranks at the top level, we're really lucky with the coaches, but I do get astounded with the numbers.
I don't subscribe to Central Highlands teams taking the players. those Central Highlands clubs all have their juniors as well, our competition goes from two teams in every age group to one, where are these players going? So why are we losing players and what can we do to stop that? How do you go from 50 players in one age level and then struggle to field 25 in the next? Something is not right there.
Lake Wendouree coach Rohan Brown
I like the under-18s idea, I'd have it all the even years, under-14s, under-16s, then straight into reserves level after you're through the 18s across the board.
In terms of reserves footy, it's definitely struggling at the moment and it's a state-wide issue, the trouble with it is, you don't want to lose the lifeblood of your football club which are your reserves players. These are the guys that rock up every week, they don't get paid, they're first at the bar afterwards, these are the one that keep your club going, they are the most important people at your club.
I'd have a few concerns with the idea of a masters league on a Friday night, because you don't want to lose these people on a Saturday around your club. You'll find if you do go to 18s, then your 19s would be boosting your numbers in yours reserves as well, so I'm big advocate for that.
If I'm honest, I think mergers are a lot closer than what people think. I know people don't like it, they won't like it, but I really feel in the next five or six years, they could be closer in league's and clubs. Since COVID, we've seen a drop-off, there's going to come a time where club have no option but to join with others.
Melton coach Troy Scoble
I've got a lot of thoughts on this, I used to think it should be under-18s as well and I can see all the arguments on it. While I haven't changed my mind as such, what I do say is that it has to be consistent, because right now the league's are really divided from a geographical sense.
I think the biggest challenge is it has to align to the leagues right across the area, the junior footy leagues. Our kids are coming through the Riddell league where they have 17s, it's a bit of a challenge to then have kids play 18s, an obviously if Ballarat went to 18s, it'd also change to 16s, there's flow on effects. If we as a club are in a scenario where we go 17s, then 18s, it won't help us at all with numbers, you'll always have one age group which is light on for numbers.
I am a big believer in under-18s football though. If Riddell went to under-18s, or our juniors went into the BFNL, which I'm a big supporter of, something I've thought about for five or six years honestly, I think that would be a great result, I'm a believer in your juniors playing in the same league as your seniors
The other concept which is probably even more radical is just have the two games instead of the three games, you've got a squad of 60, push that across the two games, don't have under-19s and reserves, just a seconds team. I think we're heading down a path where clubs won't be able to get three teams on a park and they should focus on two."
Melton South coach Travis Hodgson
I don't mind the idea of under-18s. I think the reason they went to 19s in the first place would have been to add another age layer, another catchment year. By eliminating the under-19s, you lose that extra year, because there are a number of 19-year-old kids playing.
I don't know this verbatim, but I think it was brought in to keep a lot of those kids when they exit under-18s, they don't necessarily think they are ready for men's footy, so they quit playing, I think it was seen as a way to keep them with their age level for another 12 months, for physical development and whatever, rather than lose them to footy.
I can understand why it was brought in, if you cut it to 18s, I can certainly see an upside, but I can also see that those who are 18 might not play footy.
If we have a numbers problem in the 19s, I think taking another year away of eligible players could be detrimental. The league gives exemptions, for 20-year-olds as it is.
I see the argument of 12s, 14s, 16s, 18s, is made by footballers for footballers. At the moment they are catering for the numbers, keep them in the talent pool.
North Ballarat coach Brendan McCartney
I don't think the reserves competition could be done totally as an under-23 competition because there will be some clubs that won't have the numbers of the blokes playing on a Saturday, I think I'd leave that be.
The under-19s, I don't really mind either way, it could be under-18s, it could stay as it is. I think the most important thing is to leave it up to the clubs because they are the ones that understand the position they are in. I'm pretty ambivalent on that one.
I always believe the 12pm team should be a team of young kids trying to make the next step in the careers with a few older blokes sprinkled in for experience.
Redan coach Gary Learmonth
I think under-19s back to under-18s is a good call. A lot of kids move away after they finish school, they head to uni and that, that under-19s group is very hard in order to attract and retain players
I'm not sure about under-23s for reserves, it makes it hard, we don't have that many players, we'd struggle to field a second side as it is, I'm not sure how we'd be able to field a thirds team if that was brought in.
I think next year we'll be better off. This year, we didn't have many come out of the 19s, and if they were coming out, we've pretty much lost them to Melbourne to school which has made things difficult for us.
Sebastopol coach Tony Lockyer
I think dropping the under-19 age bracket makes a lot of sense in my eyes. It's at that age where you go from being a school kid to a young adult and so you've got your school kids with the adults, kids at uni etc.
Going to the under-18s comp strengthens your reserve comp because you will get more of your under-19 players playing at that level. I know club like North Ballarat, Ballarat Swans, they kind of treat their reserves as a development squad.
I don't know how we'd go with over 30s competition, that would be a big change. We see Central Highlands have an under-18s, it makes sense to have it the same across the board with the seniors well.
Sunbury coach Matt White
A good connection with your junior club is one thing which is definitely the way we operate at Sunbury, but how do you keep everyone around? I'm genuinely not sure.
I'm pretty lucky with what I've got at the moment in that we are already in a position where we have four or five guys every week missing out on a senior game, we're bringing up some under-17 boys through to under-19s. For me, it's all about the junior connection at the start.
Perhaps it's a situation where maybe we can look at getting a fourths team going where we can maybe have a Friday night competition for those who may not quite be getting a senior game. These people are the glue that holds the club together after, I don't want to call it an over 35s comp, but it's a way to keep them involved in your club.
We've got some guys in our reserves who are approching 30 or just above and it gets to a point where you do want to start prioritising the young players coming through the under-19s. We don't want the young guys missing out, but we do want to keep the guys at the club who have given everything to us for 10 years or more.
