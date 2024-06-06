The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/From The Press Box
Opinion

Two athletes gone within a week. Never forget the legends behind the names

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 7 2024 - 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of Ballarat's greatest cricketers Rex Hollioake, pictured chatting with former Australian Test cricketer Tony Dodemaide, has carved a remarkable legacy in town on and off the field.
One of Ballarat's greatest cricketers Rex Hollioake, pictured chatting with former Australian Test cricketer Tony Dodemaide, has carved a remarkable legacy in town on and off the field.

WITHIN less than a week, the region has lost two sporting icons whose legacies are far greater than most in our communities may ever fully realise.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.