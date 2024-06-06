Two athletes gone within a week. Never forget the legends behind the names

WITHIN less than a week, the region has lost two sporting icons whose legacies are far greater than most in our communities may ever fully realise.
Rex "Mr Cricket" Hollioake and Henry "the Bradman of the Bush" made their on-field mark about a decade apart but their sporting lives on and off the field were remarkably similar.
Both legendary cricketers from an era when the state's best country players would play touring international Test teams with great fanfare - something even professional Shield players can barely create in such modern exhibition matches.
English captain Len Hutton is reported to having claimed Ballarat's Hollioake was quicker than any Australian cricketer outside the Test team. This came just after Hollioake had taken 2-69 for Vic Country against the Melbourne Cricket Club at Yallourn in 1955.
Great Western product Gunstone has recalled a time when, aged in his 40s, he was playing good cricket against South Africa and hit the ball through the covers. The ball was chased down by Test cricketer Colin Bland.
"When I turned for the third run he never had the ball in his hand and yet he ran me out by a foot," Gunstone told The Ararat Advertiser in 2018.
These are the sorts of cricket tales are unthinkable and largely unachievable for top country cricketers now.
Hollioake, who died aged 94, and Gunston, who was 83, were two players who predominantly crafted their games as strong country cricketers. This was in a time which Gunstone has described as players never considering skipping a weekend's innings for a wedding.
Gunstone also became one of the most revered names in country football with SMW Rovers, particularly in a legendary period in the 1960s when he captain-coached the club to three premierships from five consecutive grand final appearances.
This was after a stint with Victorian Football League club South Melbourne, alongside the likes of Bob Skilton, when he had been in the big smoke trying to get a premier cricket game.
The sporting landscape is so different now.
Even so, both men have set the tone for generations of talented young athletes to follow, in seeing where their games could take them. Striving to the best levels they can and bringing back their lessons to their hometown game.
Both men have also instrumental in shaping the wider region's sporting facilities in their roles with council: Hollioake as an engineer and building surveyor in Ballarat; Gunstone in varying community service and sports and recreation roles with Ararat Rural City Council.
Hollioake and Gunstone have names synonymous with sport in our communities.
For many, Hollioake is the eponymous sporting precinct encompassing the Minderdome, Ballarat Table Tennis Association, Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre and Ken Kay Badminton Stadium - each has hosted international standard sporting events.
The likes of Olympic rower Kat Werry carry his name into competition as the reigning Ballarat Sportsmen's Club Hollioake Medallion winner for best team player.
Throughout his extensive time as Ballarat Cricket Association president, Hollioake was instrumental in drawing international matches to Eastern Oval.
A world cup game between England and Sri Lanka in 1992 has become almost folklore with stories of the thousands and thousands who packed the city's premier cricket ground.
Would it happen again? It could, but unlikely in a similar fashion given the demands on and off the field of the modern game.
But it is all part of the sporting fabric that makes Ballarat what it is today.
We should never forget the people behind the names in the building blocks that have helped to build and develop our region's sporting reputation.
Hollioake has been remembered as a "driving force" in his playing days with Mount Clear. Gunstone was spotted by a Great Western local when he was a young player hitting cricket balls in the middle of a school oval.
The legends they have formed and the paths they have forged for others is truly remarkable.
