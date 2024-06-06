Police officer to face court charged with misconduct in public office

A police officer from the Western Region will face court after being charged with misconduct in public office.
The charges follow an internal investigation, according to a media release from Victoria Police.
"It is alleged the incident occurred while the officer was off duty in July 2023," the release states.
"The 59-year-old was charged on summons to appear before court at a later date."
Police confirmed the man will face the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in June.
There was no further information from police about the charge or the alleged offending, nor where the officer was stationed at the time.
