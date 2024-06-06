The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Police officer to face court charged with misconduct in public office

By Staff Reporters
June 6 2024 - 2:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police officer to face court charged with misconduct in public office
Police officer to face court charged with misconduct in public office

A police officer from the Western Region will face court after being charged with misconduct in public office.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.