The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

'I was so bloody angry': Veteran honoured for tireless support of stricken soldiers

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
June 9 2024 - 10:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Dobell in his garden on June 5, 2024. He will be honoured with an OAM on the King's Birthday weekend for his tireless work for veterans. Picture by Lachlan Bence
William Dobell in his garden on June 5, 2024. He will be honoured with an OAM on the King's Birthday weekend for his tireless work for veterans. Picture by Lachlan Bence

When discussing his time in the Vietnam War, veteran William "Bill" Dobell's arms twitch and involuntarily wrap themselves around him in a protective motion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.