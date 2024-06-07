CHFL binge: watch games live streamed during the 2024 season

With the Central Highlands Football League mid-season break upon us, what better way to get your footy fix by watching replays of the season so far.
You can watch each of our featured matches live streamed by The Courier from rounds one to eight, in full.
This year, The Courier is live streaming one game every week, in partnership with Sheds & Shades By Design and Redwood Entertainment.
YOU CAN WATCH THE GAMES BELOW.
Round 8: Ballan v Newlyn (featuring Trent Cotchin)
Round 7: Skipton v Learmonth
Round 6: Gordon v Bungaree
Round 5: Clunes v Beaufort
Round 4: Learmonth v Daylesford
Round 3: Buninyong v Hepburn
Round 2: Rokewood-Corindhap v Carngham-Linton
Round 1: Gordon v Dunnstown
Don't forget you can keep up to date with all of your Central Highlands Football League and Central Highlands Netball League news here.
