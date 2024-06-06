Sebastopol man arrested after tobacco shop arson

A 32-year-old Sebastopol man has been arrested after a tobacco shop was ram-raided and set on fire in Mildura.
According to Victoria Police Media, a vehicle rammed the front window of a store on Lime Avenue, Mildura, about 3.25am on June 4.
"The occupants of the vehicle then poured an accelerant into the building and set the premises alight, before fleeing the scene in a waiting vehicle," police said.
"Nobody was inside the premises at the time but the building sustained significant damage."
Arson and Explosives Squad detectives arrested the Sebastopol man and a 23-year-old Flemington woman, and are interviewing them in relation to arson, aggravated burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and deceptions.
Anyone with information on criminal activity linked to illicit tobacco is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
