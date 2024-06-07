Who are the top 10 new recruits in the CHFL so far?

The Courier's David Brehaut names his best recruits for the first half of the 2024 Central Highlands Football League season.
Daylesford
Recruited from Werribee Districts
Part of an influx of recruits for the Bulldogs, his influence has been undeniable.
Molivas has been a linchpin with his speed and natural attacking style in Daylesford being the most improved team in the competition - going from two wins last season to already having seven and be heading towards finals.
He has kicked 20 goals.
Bungaree
Recruited from Waubra
Already an established star in the CHFL, Lukich was always going to make a massive impact for the Demons.
He has quickly made his presence felt.
His goalkicking ability - he leads the competition's table with 27 - and marking power as a key forward has added the edge Bungaree needed to take the next step.
Newlyn
Recruited from Tatyoon
The former Western Bulldogs AFL-listed tall is providing a major presence in attack.
Finding a tall forward is never easy, but he is an ideal fit for the Cats and is already delivering with 21 goals.
His biggest tests are still to come, but he alone has given Newlyn's forward structure a whole new look with the potential to trouble any defence.
Daylesford
Recruited from Northcote
The Bulldogs found plenty of midfielders/onballers in their recruiting drive and Boyse was the perfect complement as a key defender.
Daylesford has had to rely for too long on veterans Trent Nesbitt and James Evans.
Boyse has provided a new dimension as a stopper and springboard.
Skipton
Recruited from North Ringwood
He is just what Skipton needed - a powerful marking forward with a strong physical presence.
Cullinan is not doing all the goalkicking (although 17 is handy), but what he has done is help free up Rhys Monument (24 goals) and spread the opposition's defence much more than Skipton has previously been able to do.
The result is a much more potent looking Skipton.
Bungaree
Recruited from East Point
Hand-picked to fill Bungaree's need for a specialist ruckman and what a difference he has made, not only with his tap craft, but also in giving the Demons an improved onball structure.
Bungaree has a wealth of prolific ballgetters at ground level and Martin is allowing it to capitalise on this asset.
Not playing a lot of senior football will also see him only get better as the season wears on.
Rokewood-Corindhap
Recruited from Nightcliff
There is no doubting the former Port Melbourne VFL midfielder's talent, but the Grasshoppers' struggle to keep an injury-racked onball department together has not made it easy for him.
He has also taken a while to find his feet after a few years out of the game, but Rokewood-Corindhap could not be happier with what he has had to offer in experience and poise.
Gordon
Recruited from Sebastopol
An addition to an established and successful on-ball contingent.
Despite back-to-back flags, the Eagles needed a point of difference and Veale provides that with some extra pace and ability to break the lines from stoppages.
Classy ball-user.
Buninyong
Recruited from Lake Wendouree
He has returned to the Bombers bigger and better for his BFNL experience.
Buninyong has been lacking some size in attack and with Joel Ottavi he has helped provide that.
The result is the Bombers sitting fifth. Coxall has a lot more to offer yet.
Hepburn
Recruited from Redan
Returned to the Burras in a big fanfare.
Has had one big day out with seven goals against Buninyong, but goalkicking has not been his prime role.
With Hepburn struggling to find consistency, it has not been easy for Grant.
Adjusting to a more contested style of play also sees him yet to fully adjust, but watch out when he does.
CAIUS BARRENGER (Rokewood-Corindhap)
BLAKE COLLEY (Ballan)
MITCH COMBEN (Bungaree)
JORDAN CRONE (Dunnstown)
LIAM HOY (Newlyn)
MARCUS HOTTES (Creswick)
TRENT LEE (Daylesford)
TOM MITCHELL (Learmonth)
DECLAN PHILLIPS (Skipton)
JORDAN SCHRODER (Daylesford)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.