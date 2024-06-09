Ballarat firefighters to benefit from new firetrucks built in Wendouree

Ballarat will be equipped with more urban fire fighting equipment as the city grows and changes demographics.
Twenty five new pumpers will be built at the SEM Fire and Rescue facility in Wendouree, with two vehicles to stay in Ballarat.
One will be sent to Wendouree CFA and another to Sebastopol. They are expected to be ready by mid-2025.
CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said the trucks were designed by volunteers to help fight fires in urban or build up areas. The ability to deploy hoses quickly and having better pumping capabilities will make firefighters' work easier.
Mr Heffernan said the CFA is working to build brigades' capability in "structural firefighting for a growing Victoria".
"The trucks are designed in such a way that really go hand in hand with how our communities are designed and our firefighting techniques here in Victoria," Mr Heffernan said .
Emergency services minister Jaclyn Symes said the of pumpers can hold 4000 litres of water and are usually hooked up to a hydrant or draw water from pools to fight fires in suburban areas.
Ms Symes said the older vehicles that will be replaced but not decommissioned will be sent to smaller CFA units to spread "out the benefit to the state".
