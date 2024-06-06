'Pressure point is now': Ballarat-first summit against gendered violence

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with today's top stories, as curated by our news team.
In this morning's lead story, Michelle Smith speaks to Phoenix P-12 Community College principal Karen Snibson, who instigated a city-first summit to tackle gender based violence in the community and violence in the home.
Student leaders from every secondary school in Ballarat - government, independent and faith-based - will meet on June 11 to discuss the crisis of gendered and domestic violence.
"Our town, our city has had lots of reasons to be grieving, we absolutely can't deny that, but for me as a school principal my thoughts sit with our kids," Karen said.
In sport, Greg Gliddon speaks to Ballarat Football Netball League senior coaches about the footy rules they believe should be changed.
From on field rules such as the stand rule, to 6-6-6, deliberate out of bounds and the new interpretation of holding the ball, there's plenty of rules in football that are causing heated debate.
Then there's the off-field rules of eligibility through points systems, how finals criteria work, Coates Talent League and VFL and returning players
What do you think? Have your say on the story here.
Have you downloaded our app? Follow the latest breaking news as it happens with our news alerts. It's quicker and faster.
Thanks for supporting our journalism.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.