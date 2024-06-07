The Courier
Sherman heading to Europe to chase his Olympic shot

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
June 7 2024 - 11:33am
Cooper Sherman will head to Europe in coming days to earn rankings points for a chance to run at the Olympics. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Ballarat sprinter Cooper Sherman will head to Europe during the next two weeks to compete in a series of races in order to earn himself enough points to secure an individual 400m run at the Paris Olympics.

