Time to look back, and look forward, during footy's bye week

It's Greg Gliddon here, bringing you this week's footy wrap from The Courier sports team.
Can you believe it? We are already at the mid-season bye in the Ballarat Football Netball League and the Central Highlands Football League.
It's been a huge start to the season for both competitions and bye week gives us a chance to take a look at some of the biggest and best recruits we've seen.
We've also sat down with all the coaches in BFNL, as well as David Loader from the Greater Western Victoria Rebels, to chat about the big issues they see in the game. Everything from the concussion debate, to rule changes to the future face of football has been covered in our in-depth reports.
What do you think? Have your say at the bottom of those stories.
We've also produced a collection of mid-season stats you can take a look at, from the biggest individual games in terms of ranking points, right down to the leader goal kickers.
There's plenty of reading available here for you across the bye weekend.
Have a great weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.