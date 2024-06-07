BFNL board set for elections after election bungle

The Ballarat Football Netball League has called a extraordinary special meeting to hold board elections to fill positions which have been allegedly found to be voted in, incorrectly.
The special meeting, which will be held on Wednesday June 12, has been called to elect members of the league's board after a series of governance issues were uncovered surrounding elections held in February.
Concerns were raised by clubs, as to the validity of the board election. It is believed to involve a number of roles including chairman of directors, and a director of interleague, among others.
The vote will not be a full board spill, as members voted in prior to February are not affected.
Club presidents The Courier has spoken to said it was not a good look for the league, which is still battling the fall-out of the Sebastopol under-17s seniors magistrates court ruling. The ruling allowed the club to return to play after a league suspension earlier in the season.
"It doesn't look great for the league, there's been a significant number of process things that haven't been followed on various topics," one said.
"There's a constitution you are supposed to follow, I was asked about who nominated certain people and who seconded it; that information has not been forthcoming. I know that some clubs have realised something was going on and have raised it."
There will now be a vote to appoint eight directors to the board on Wednesday, of which it is understood four have not been contested. Nominations closed last month with interested parties having had two weeks to apply to the BFNL.
Representatives of the BFNL have been contacted by The Courier, but calls have not been returned.
