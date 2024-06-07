The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Breaking

BFNL board set for elections after election bungle

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 7 2024 - 4:07pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BFNL board set for elections after election bungle
BFNL board set for elections after election bungle

The Ballarat Football Netball League has called a extraordinary special meeting to hold board elections to fill positions which have been allegedly found to be voted in, incorrectly.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.