'Unique philanthropy' from Peter Stevens continues vital hospital legacy

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 7 2024 - 5:20pm
Peter Stevens with family Julie Quick, Joan Stevens, Nigel Stevens, Helen Stevens, David Stevens and John Morrish continue a family legacy in doing what they do best to help the hospital. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Peter Stevens with family Julie Quick, Joan Stevens, Nigel Stevens, Helen Stevens, David Stevens and John Morrish continue a family legacy in doing what they do best to help the hospital. Picture by Lachlan Bence

PROMINENT Ballarat businessman Peter Stevens says its gives him great pleasure to help in the best way he can. For Grampians Health's cancer patients, this is a lifeline.

