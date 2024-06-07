'Unique philanthropy' from Peter Stevens continues vital hospital legacy

PROMINENT Ballarat businessman Peter Stevens says its gives him great pleasure to help in the best way he can. For Grampians Health's cancer patients, this is a lifeline.
Mr Stevens and his family have donated a third car in five years to the Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre fleet.
Volunteer drivers like Ian Everett transport up to 15 patients a day, up to about 60 kilometres away, to and from Ballarat Base Hospital for treatment.
Mr Everett, who spent 45 years working in construction, said often this was a vital practical and emotional connection for people undergoing cancer treatment in town. Most have no other form of transport to make their treatment and appointments.
"A lot of the time, they haven't got anyone to tell their stories to. You hear so many stories - some uplifting and some sad," Mr Everett said.
"...For some, the car ride is some sort of therapy in itself. You may hear stories people wouldn't tell their doctor and certainly wouldn't tell their family."
Mr Everett said the experience as a volunteer was fulfilling, but also helped put life's niggles into greater perspective.
Offering a new Hyundai Tucson is part of an ongoing legacy for the Stevens family.
Mr Stevens' mother Hazel was a member of the Mary Helen Auxiliary for more than 45 years, raising funds for specialised equipment at the hospital.
Cars are just a piece of the legacy for Mr Stevens, who is the former owner of Peter Stevens Motorworld.
Mr Stevens has played a key role alongside good mate and AFL great David Parkin in the Male Bag Foundation's work to improve outcomes for men in prostate cancer.
Together they have taken part in Male Bag rides on old postie motorbikes across Australia to raise funds for prostate cancer treatment.
As part of this, the foundation delivered a transperineal biopsy machine to the Base Hospital in 2016. This was the first of its kind in an Australian public hospital.
About 250 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in the Grampians region each year. Most would have experienced this less invasive biopsy as part of their cancer journey.
Mr Stevens said it was an honour to have Mr Parkin, who is a prostate cancer survivor, to be in Ballarat for the presentation of the car to the hospital.
Grampians Health cancer services program director Steve Medwell said this was "pretty unique philanthropy".
"Wellness is an important part of medical management and management of the whole person," Mr Medwell said. "We're really grateful.
"...Our volunteer drivers are a special kind of person. They're there to transport the patient and they're there to listen and provide companionship, building relationships and trust."
Mr Stevens also ensured volunteer drivers had input into the type of vehicle and features that best suit patients to ensure the gift was the best fit to help others.
