Bogged lifestyle village thief overturns prison sentence

A thief who found himself bogged outside the scene of the crime has had his jail sentence quashed at the County Court.
Dillon Midal, 31, appeared at the County Court on Friday to appeal an earlier prison sentence he was given at the Ballarat Magistrates Court in March.
On March 26, Midal was sentenced to five months imprisonment by Magistrate Mark Stratmann for an attempted burglary at a home in Brown Hill.
The break-in occurred at a residential lifestyle village in Scott Parade on July 8, 2023.
The manager of the lifestyle village arrived at the display home in the village at about 4.40pm to find Midal bogged in a Holden Commodore out the front.
Out the front of the property there was a microwave, four ceiling fans, two tv brackets, chrome shower head, cutlery drawer and cutlery, wardrobe door, tv unit, dining table, four dining chairs, bedding and décor, which Midal was trying to steal from the display home.
Some of the brand new furniture was damaged as it had been placed under the car to get it out of the mud.
The village's manager sat watching as another man in a four-wheeled drive came to help Midal out of his predicament, during which both were confronted.
The manager called the police who arrived and arrested Midal.
Following the March hearing, Midal was led out of the court into custody, where he successfully applied for appeal bail.
On Friday's hearing, Judge Frances Dalziel was given letters in support of Midal by his employer, wife, and other family members.
The judge said she was impressed by the sincerity of Midal's employer's letter, and the willingness for them to keep him on despite the conviction.
The court heard the 2023 burglary occurred in the backdrop of medical issues affecting Midal's daughter and stress in the household.
Midal did have a relevant criminal history, however prior to the burglary, he had last been before the court in 2018 - with an almost six-year break in offending around the birth of his daughter.
Judge Dalziel said Midal's life had spiralled in 2023, leading him back to drug use and crime.
Since he was caught for the burglary, Midal had independently sought mental health treatment and swore off of drugs for good.
The judge said after Midal had told his drug dealer he had never wanted to see him again, he was "king-hit", resulting in a hematoma which required emergency surgery.
Midal's five-month sentence was overturned in favour of an 18-month community corrections order, which would include 250 hours of unpaid community work.
"Ultimately sending you to jail, although I understand why the magistrate did that, would derail you," Judge Dalziel said.
"The community benefits most if you can stay out of trouble and get your life together."
