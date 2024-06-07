Returning to the ballroom stage: Why Kelly Bevan is taking up dancing again

After ballroom dancing in her teens, Kelly Bevan has returned to the dancing stage as she prepares for the Ballarat Foundation Dancing with our Stars 2024 gala.
In two weeks she will be dancing the Viennese waltz with Mark Vanderkley.
Probably back in my teens. I was involved in ballroom dancing when I was younger.
It was about the time that Strictly Ballroom became a big thing.
One of my friends dragged me to ballroom dancing and I thought, I don't know if I want to do this and then absolutely loved it.
It's not long away - it's only two and half weeks.
I think the reality is starting to sink in about it.
There's not many opportunities these days to really glitzy up. We'll just have to embrace that. I think it'd be fun.
It feels fantastic, it's such a great cause.
It's close to my heart, I love the programs that are run at the Ballarat Foundation.
My youngest is learning how to drive at the moment and so the L2P program in particular, is just great for youth that can't get access to vehicles or to drivers that can help them get their hours up.
It's just fantastic to be able to help such a worthwhile cause.
It's a big commitment, but it's actually really enjoyable. At first, it was a bit daunting like '"what have I signed up to here"?
In my mind I can dance and that and then you get there and you're like actually it's more difficult than what I first expected.
It's just a really positive community to be a part of, I would almost keep dancing after this, I'm enjoying this so much.
In my role at Community Bank Buninyong I manage the funding that goes out into the community.
I regularly catch up with the team at the Foundation and both organisations have a similar purpose and mission around building community and supporting people that are disadvantaged.
For me, it was a no-brainer to get on board with the program, because I really believe in what they do.
People are doing it tough and you do notice that with the applications coming through the types of programs and projects that we're supporting, there's certainly a lot of projects around helping people.
Especially coming out of COVID-19 and getting people more connected back into the community.
Even the projects that we would have had pre-COVID, there's that element of connecting people.
I don't expect that that will change again for a very long time, because I think there's a big recovery process.
I think I'm very lucky in my role, I get to basically meet the cream of the crop of Ballarat people that are doing great things in the community.
To be a part of helping people achieve their goals and enabling community groups to be able to run programs that have a huge impact in the community.
I have been a rower for many years. I love the fact that we've got a lake that is Olympic standard in the middle of our town, what city has that?
I love autumn in Ballarat but I'm not so much of a fan of winter
We're lucky because we've got a fire at home and there's nothing better than standing in front of a wood fire.
I think that it's all about dressing like an onion, with layers and embracing every season because we certainly get all four seasons in Ballarat, that's for sure.
