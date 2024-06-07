Returning to the ballroom stage: Why Kelly Bevan is taking up dancing again

Community Bank Buninyong's Kelly Bevan participating in Dancing with our Stars 2024 for the Ballarat Foundation. Picture by Lachlan Bence

After ballroom dancing in her teens, Kelly Bevan has returned to the dancing stage as she prepares for the Ballarat Foundation Dancing with our Stars 2024 gala.

Subscribe now for unlimited access . Login or signup to continue reading $ 0 /

Equivalent of $ NaN per month Save NaN % $ NaN /year All articles from our website & app The digital version of Today's Paper Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia All articles from the other regional websites in your area Continue

In two weeks she will be dancing the Viennese waltz with Mark Vanderkley.

Describe for me the last time you danced in front of a crowd?

Probably back in my teens. I was involved in ballroom dancing when I was younger.

It was about the time that Strictly Ballroom became a big thing.

One of my friends dragged me to ballroom dancing and I thought, I don't know if I want to do this and then absolutely loved it.

How has it felt to be getting ready for another performance again?

It's not long away - it's only two and half weeks.

I think the reality is starting to sink in about it.



There's not many opportunities these days to really glitzy up. We'll just have to embrace that. I think it'd be fun.

Working on this fundraising project is a big commitment and you are nearly at the end. How have you found the process?

It feels fantastic, it's such a great cause.

It's close to my heart, I love the programs that are run at the Ballarat Foundation.

My youngest is learning how to drive at the moment and so the L2P program in particular, is just great for youth that can't get access to vehicles or to drivers that can help them get their hours up.

It's just fantastic to be able to help such a worthwhile cause.

It's a big commitment, but it's actually really enjoyable. At first, it was a bit daunting like '"what have I signed up to here"?

In my mind I can dance and that and then you get there and you're like actually it's more difficult than what I first expected.

It's just a really positive community to be a part of, I would almost keep dancing after this, I'm enjoying this so much.

What did you know about the foundation before this?

In my role at Community Bank Buninyong I manage the funding that goes out into the community.

I regularly catch up with the team at the Foundation and both organisations have a similar purpose and mission around building community and supporting people that are disadvantaged.

For me, it was a no-brainer to get on board with the program, because I really believe in what they do.

Being in the loop, reading those grant applications and seeing the work that the bank funds, what have you noticed over the past couple of years in our community?

People are doing it tough and you do notice that with the applications coming through the types of programs and projects that we're supporting, there's certainly a lot of projects around helping people.

Especially coming out of COVID-19 and getting people more connected back into the community.

Even the projects that we would have had pre-COVID, there's that element of connecting people.

I don't expect that that will change again for a very long time, because I think there's a big recovery process.

How does it feel to be able to give back to the community in that way and support different programs in the city?

I think I'm very lucky in my role, I get to basically meet the cream of the crop of Ballarat people that are doing great things in the community.

To be a part of helping people achieve their goals and enabling community groups to be able to run programs that have a huge impact in the community.

Why did you decide to make Ballarat home?

I have been a rower for many years. I love the fact that we've got a lake that is Olympic standard in the middle of our town, what city has that?

I love autumn in Ballarat but I'm not so much of a fan of winter

We're lucky because we've got a fire at home and there's nothing better than standing in front of a wood fire.