Land tax hike forcing property owners to sell or raise rents

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with this morning's top stories, as curated by our news team.
Leading our news this morning, ACM state reporter Ben Silvester speaks to Victorian landlords who have been hit by the state government's new land tax hike, with some property owners seeing their bills more than triple since 2023.
One retired truck driver, who owns several small properties in western Victoria, said his land tax bill had increased nearly five-fold in two years, to $6045.
"To cover the increase you're looking at $100 a week, so I would have to look at $50," he said.
What do you think? Have you been impacted by this?
Meanwhile, Ballarat Football League reporter Greg Gliddon reveals the league has called an extraordinary special meeting to hold board elections to fill positions, which have been allegedly found to be voted in, incorrectly.
The special meeting, which will be held on Wednesday, June 12, has been called to elect members of the league's board after a series of governance issues were uncovered surrounding elections held in February.
In the Central Highlands Football League, David Brehaut names his best recruits for the first half of the 2024 CHFL season.
And while there's no CHFL games on this weekend, you can catch up on the past eight rounds in our binge-watching special, with Adam Spencer pulling all of our live-streams into one place.
Have a great long weekend and we will continuing bringing you the latest news as it happens.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
