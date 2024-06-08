Why Sandra Thai has spent 44 years in Ballarat's hospitality industry

After 44 years and a number of birthdays, engagements and wedding celebrations, this Chinese restaurant in Ballarat is closing its doors
Sandra Thai's children asked her to retire a decade ago, but she said she loves working at the Golden Crown too much to let the legacy go .
But now, she is ready to slow down, enjoy time with her three children and five grandchildren and keep practicing her French.
Ms Thai is Chinese-Vietnamese and moved to Australia in 1977.
She was originally staying in Melbourne, but fell in love with Ballarat during a visit to the city.
"The Ballarat people are very good, very kind and they care about people," Ms Thai said.
"It doesn't matter who you are, they accept it."
Ms Thai's father-in-law was in the hospitality business. She said this might have influenced her husband Henry, who was very interested in cooking.
"When we came to Australia, he always wanted to open a restaurant himself," she said.
They decided to open a Chinese restaurant in Ballarat.
Ms Thai said the hospitality scene in the city was different four decades ago and while there were Chinese takeaway places, there were not as many sit-down restaurants.
Now, there are lots of different cuisines, she said.
And while different venues have come and gone, regulars have returned to the same 111 items at the Golden Crown.
"We have dealt with three generations, starting with the grandmother, then mother and the daughter ... imagine 44 years," Ms Thai said.
There have been engagements, celebrations for wedding anniversaries and birthdays as well as visits from Hong Kong celebrities and the Chinese embassy.
Ms Thai said she had watched children grow up, then get married and have their own children while others come in every week with the same order.
Talking to the customers and getting to know them is her favourite part.
"We are like very old friends talking," she said.
"These people, they have always treated me like a friend too, I really appreciate that."
She said these relationships were the key to running a business for so long and without them, she wouldn't have lasted for 44 years.
"I work inside the business ... I get involved with the customers because I enjoy it," she said.
In the 1980s, Mr Thai spent a lot of time in Melbourne.
The pair part-owned two restaurants in Melbourne, one on the corner of Russell and Little Bourke Streets in Chinatown.
Ms Thai said she spent a lot of time not seeing her husband as he travelled back and forth and she made sure the Ballarat restaurant was open.
1997 brought its own challenges as a recession year.
There were times where she wouldn't pay herself to keep the doors open.
In 2015 when her husband passed away, Ms Thai said people expected her to close the restaurant.
"I didn't want to leave the shop so quickly," she said.
"I still carry on, because my husband and I, are the foundation here."
Ms Thai has a number of relationships with bus groups that would bring tourists to Ballarat.
They would stop at her restaurant for lunch before heading off to Sovereign Hill.
"I was dealing with about 25 tour companies from all over the world," she said.
"China was the main country. Almost every lunch time was full here and at night I could cater to local people," she said.
While post COVID-19, tourism numbers are still rebuilding and Ms Thai said there are still businesses coming to the restaurant.
The Golden Crown will be open until June 30.
The restaurant was on the market last year but Ms Thai said they were not able to find the right buyer.
She said she had mixed feelings about her retirement.
She is excited about travelling and being able to take time off during traditional business periods where she would typically work.
But she said she is going to miss the people and the work she loves.
