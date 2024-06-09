Ex-AFL player likely to face BFNL in inter-league clash

Former Collingwood player Jay Rantall is set to line-up for Hampden against the Ballarat Football Netball League in an 23/under encounter.
Rantall has been named in a 38-strong squad after returning to South Warrnambool full-time this season.
The 22-year-old played five AFL games for Collingwood across 2020 and 2021 after being drafted via the Greater Western Victoria Rebels, with which he won the 2019 best and fairest.
Rantall played with Norwood in the SANFL in 2022 and VFL team Footscray last year.
He is one of several Hampden squad members with VFL experience preparing for the inter-league clash at Warrnambool's Reid Oval on Saturday, July 6.
They include VFL-listed Hamish Sinnott, Oscar Pollock and Ryley Hutchins (all Geelong), and Archie Stevens and Will White (Carlton).
VFL commitments will dictate which of these players will be available for final selection.
Hampden is again being coached by three-time Brisbane Lions premiership coach Jonathan Brown.
The Bottle Greens, which lost to Ballarat by 16 points in Ballarat last year, are planning two training sessions.
The BFNL is still to name a squad, which is again being coached by Carlton great Anthony Koutoufides.
He is being assisted by Melton South senior coach Travis Hodgson, Frank Pawlowicz (Bacchus Marsh) and two-time East Point premiership coach Jake Bridges.
The annual inter-league fixture will also feature an under-17 match and girls' under-18 game.
