Do you remember these Ballarat dancing stars?

After 12 weeks of formal dance training and fundraising efforts for the Ballarat Foundation, 10 stars will take to the dance floor for the first time.
The annual dancing gala raises thousands of dollars for Ballarat Foundation programs.
This includes helping young residents gain their 120 driving hours needed for their license, providing reading books for children or breakfast at school programs.
DO YOU REMEMBER THESE STARS? SEE OUR GALLERY OF PAST CONTESTANTS
Each Ballarat star is paired with a dancer from The Dance School.
Under the instruction of studio owner Shelley Ross, they learn their ballroom dance and a group dance.
They will perform on Saturday, June 22 at the Mercure, and so far this year have raised $126,895 for the Ballarat Foundation.
MEET THIS YEAR'S DANCERS:
Need more news from The Courier? Check out our WhatsApp channel for stories as they go online, and download our app for breaking news alerts - and daily puzzles
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.